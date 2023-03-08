A handful of Nebraska eighth graders have European river cruises in their future thanks to a contest hosted by AAA Auto Club.

The organization announced 60 winners of its Discovery Crew travel contest this week. Seven of the 60 contest winners live in Nebraska, including Carter P. from La Vista.

The AAA contest was open to eighth grade students in 14 states. Students entered by answering three essay questions and submitting a selfie showing their passion for travel. Each winner, along with their chaperone, will fly to Amsterdam before sailing on an AmaWaterways river cruise through Belgium and the Netherlands.

During the trip, students will learn about local history, art, science, nature and food. A custom-designed itinerary also makes time for sampling local cuisine, visiting historic landmarks and meeting students at schools in Belgium and the Netherlands. The other Nebraska winners hail from Lincoln, Kearney, Auburn and Hay Springs.