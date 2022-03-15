Last season's end made UNK wrestling's national title even sweeter

These Lopers have known heartbreak at the NCAA Division II national wrestling meet. That made last Saturday sweeter.

After finishing 1.5 points shy of the 2021 title when St. Cloud State won its final match to overtake the Lopers, UNK clinched this year's championship before the finals even started.

"The past 12 months, I maybe had been a little bitter about last year," UNK coach Dalton Jensen said. "But then for it to transition into this year and score 127 points and just have a super dominant national tournament, now in hindsight I'm grateful that we went through it and it set the stage for something better."

UNK won this year's title by 41 points. It is UNK's fourth D-II wrestling championship, but its first since 2013. Its previous high point total at a national meet had been 108.5, but that was easily surpassed as eight Lopers finished in the top five in their weight classes.

Four of those eight All-Americans were super seniors who returned for an extra season granted because of COVID-19. All four finished in the top three in their weight classes.

"If we would have won it last year, I don't think these super seniors would have come back, at least not all of them," Jensen said. "Just a special group of guys that collectively wanted to win for each other. They really stepped up to the occasion."

Matt Malcom led the way by winning the 165-pound weight class, while Josh Portillo (125) and Sam Turner (149) were runners-up. Wesley Dawkins placed third at 133, while sophomore Billy Higgins, an Omaha Skutt graduate, was third at 184. Austin Eldredge (174) placed fourth, while Nick James (141) and heavyweight Lee Herrington were fifth.

Jensen felt his team, which faced a very challenging dual schedule, peaked at the right time.

"Our eyes are always on the postseason," Jensen said. "These guys really overperformed and went up and scored a bunch of points."​

Jensen now has been a part of UNK title teams as a wrestler and a coach. He was a competitor for the Lopers when they won the national title in 2012.

"That's something that's pretty rare in college athletics," Jensen said. "Now being on the coaching side of it, this is much more enjoyable because I see these guys reach their dreams."

In other Midlands notes:

The Concordia men's basketball team continues its postseason run in the NAIA's Sweet 16 in Kansas City with Friday's game against Indiana-Kokomo. The Bulldogs (27-6) won their first two games at Sokol Arena last weekend, winning by an average of 20.5 points. Concordia once again used balance to earn its first NAIA tournament wins since 2005. In the process, guard Carter Kent moved up to fifth place on the school's career scoring list with 1,671 points.

The Western Nebraska women's basketball team opens play at the NJCAA tournament in Lubbock, Texas on Wednesday. The 27-2 Cougars play Murray State at 8 p.m.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.