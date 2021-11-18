Le Mars hopes sign will attract more visitors to downtown

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — Anxious for a getaway after months of being homebound during the pandemic, Mike and Cheryl Wells embarked on a cross country trip in the fall of 2020.

From their home in Le Mars, the couple traveled in a motor home over 4,100 miles in 21 days through several western states. Their journey took them through Hillcrest, California, where they marveled at a large red neon sign with the city’s name in large letters. A prominent landmark, the sign was a gift to the community from a group of neighborhood merchants in 1940.

Later in their trip, they viewed another big illuminated sign as they entered Williams, Arizona, near the southern entrance to the Grand Canyon. That sign, bearing the city’s name, extends over the iconic Route 66.

“We came away from the experience thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have a combination lighted sign with (Le Mars’) name over a street downtown?’ ” Mike Wells recalled. “We came back and started dreaming with the architects and the engineers.”

The Sioux City Journal reports that nearly a year later, that dream is becoming a reality. Last week, crews began installing a giant welcome sign at the entrance to downtown Le Mars. The 80-foot-wide by 20-foot tall steel sign extends over Central Avenue, between 1st Street NE and Plymouth Street.