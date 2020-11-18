Left with lots of leaves

Well, most of the leaves have hit the ground on yards east of 72nd Street. I hope the mayor and City Council are ready for feedback from every one of these frustrated homeowners.

Their reasoning is, we can't handle the volume. Neighbors up and down the street are faced with the same issue. I'm glad they did their test in west Omaha, showing them how well this process will work. This mess is with the current provider. I can only imagine how we all will handle one container.