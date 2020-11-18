 Skip to main content
Left with lots of leaves
Well, most of the leaves have hit the ground on yards east of 72nd Street. I hope the mayor and City Council are ready for feedback from every one of these frustrated homeowners.

I had eight bags of leaves for pickup and they only picked up four.

Their reasoning is, we can't handle the volume. Neighbors up and down the street are faced with the same issue. I'm glad they did their test in west Omaha, showing them how well this process will work. This mess is with the current provider. I can only imagine how we all will handle one container. 

As usual east Omaha gets the short stick.

William Meier, Omaha

