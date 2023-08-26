Ralston’s Orval Smith Field recently received a nice sendoff with an alumni baseball game that drew 45 players.

“It was a great day,” Ralston coach Tom Cooper said. “We honored our all-staters and the community came out to support it.”

Cooper said it was especially nice to have former Rams coach Curt Shockey at the event. Shockey was joined by his sons Jason and Colin, who played for Ralston.

“Having Curt there definitely was a highlight,” Cooper said. “He threw out the first pitch.”

After playing at the field for many years, the Rams will move to an on-campus facility starting this season. The future of Orval Smith Field, once the home of the state playoffs, is uncertain.

While details are sketchy about which team emerged victorious at the alumni event, Cooper said the main thing was the camaraderie.

“For so many players to show up proved that Orval Smith has a special place in their hearts,” he said. “Now we’re hoping to keep the alumni game alive at our new facility.”

East players honored

A.J. Evasco of Carpet Land (Lincoln East) netted an honor for his strong performance at the recent American Legion World Series.

He and Zack Hunt of Florence (South Carolina) shared the Big Stick Award with 23 total bases. Evasco also was named the winner of the James F. Daniels Sportsmanship Award.

Evasco and teammate Garrett Springer were named to the 13-player All-Tournament team.

Pitcher Jacob Cyr of League City (Texas) was named the Legion’s Player of the Year. He tossed a no-hitter in his first Series start and was the winning pitcher in the championship game, shutting out Carpet Land 1-0.

More Series info

When League City captured the title, it became the first champion from Texas in the 96-year history of the event.

The 1-0 victory in the final also was historic as it was just the fourth time the championship game ended with that score. The other years were 1931, 1967 and 2018.

Ronnie Oliver was the winning coach. He has been coaching Legion baseball for 37 years and guiding League City since 2005.

Kosse nets honor

Alex Kosse of Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross) earned a spot on the Legion’s national all-academic team.

Representing the Central Plains Region, Kosse receives a $2,500 scholarship.

Players are nominated by their coaches and then submissions are reviewed by the Legion baseball committee. Kosse earned a $500 scholarship as Nebraska’s state winner before netting the regional scholarship.

After earning All-Class B recognition in the spring, Kosse had a 2.90 ERA and struck out 35 this summer for the Cougars.

Seager earns award

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager recently received his 2023 American Legion baseball graduate of the year award.

The Legion annually honors a former player for his character, leadership, playing abilities and community service.

Among the past winners are Alex Gordon (Lincoln Southeast), Brian Duensing (Millard South) and former Nebraska coach Darin Erstad.

Plattsmouth pitching

Perhaps overshadowed by Lincoln East’s national performance were the pitching efforts turned in by Class B Legion champion Plattsmouth.

Wichita State pledge Drew Iverson went 9-0 and led the state in strikeouts with 125 in 55 innings. He finished with a 0.38 ERA.

Gabe Villamonte was 6-1 with 64 strikeouts and a 0.51 ERA while Sam Campin had a 7-2 record.

O’Neill’s numbers

Another pitcher who had a solid Legion season was Connor O’Neill of Omaha North.

He should have been listed among the state’s strikeout leaders with 52.

Egg-cellent effort

Four players from Lincoln Lutheran’s Class C Legion team — sponsored by Chick-fil-A — should have been included in the final statistics.

Players among the state leaders: Evan Wulf in batting average (.475), doubles (15) and RBIs (45); Brennan Tarzian in home runs (4); Storm Portsche in ERA (1.50); and Ryan Bokelmann in strikeouts (69).

Skutt names coach

Former UNK baseball coach Damon Day has taken over for Tim Lackovic as the varsity and Legion coach at Omaha Skutt.

Day coached at Dana before guiding the Lopers to 394 wins and two conference tournament championships. Since 2018 — when UNK eliminated its baseball program — he’s been the driving force behind the Central Nebraska Baseball Academy in Kearney.

“Skutt eagerly anticipates the positive influence and transformative leadership that coach Day will bring to the baseball program,” SkyHawks athletic director Donn Kasner said.