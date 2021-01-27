Library Column

January is almost over and I am looking forward to Groundhog Day, February 2nd, to tell me whether this weird winter will be short or if we will have to wait another six weeks for Spring. It is a goal of mine to visit Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania for Groundhog Day.

This New Year I made a goal to work on making a budget for myself. Financial instability is a pressing issue for so many people right now. Soon the Library will have simple “Making a Budget” worksheets for you to take home, provided by the Federal Trade Commission. We have plenty of books on budgeting, personal finance, and investing. 1040 IRS tax forms are available for free too. We do not offer tax filing assistance, only the access to free 1040 tax forms.

While you’re here don’t forget to participate in the Library’s Winter Reading Program as it is wrapping up. The adult final prize winner will be drawn Sunday, January 31st, so log your books before then to be included in the drawing! Children will be able to claim their participation prize up until the end of the day Sunday. You can back log anything you have read since December 7th on Beanstack or with paper logs. If you have used Beanstack, some events like the Adult Book Club will count as entries too.