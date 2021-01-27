Library Column

January is almost over and I am looking forward to Groundhog Day, February 2nd, to tell me whether this weird winter will be short or if we will have to wait another six weeks for Spring. It is a goal of mine to visit Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania for Groundhog Day.
This New Year I made a goal to work on making a budget for myself. Financial instability is a pressing issue for so many people right now. Soon the Library will have simple “Making a Budget” worksheets for you to take home, provided by the Federal Trade Commission. We have plenty of books on budgeting, personal finance, and investing. 1040 IRS tax forms are available for free too. We do not offer tax filing assistance, only the access to free 1040 tax forms.
While you’re here don’t forget to participate in the Library’s Winter Reading Program as it is wrapping up. The adult final prize winner will be drawn Sunday, January 31st, so log your books before then to be included in the drawing! Children will be able to claim their participation prize up until the end of the day Sunday. You can back log anything you have read since December 7th on Beanstack or with paper logs. If you have used Beanstack, some events like the Adult Book Club will count as entries too.
February’s adult book club will be meeting on February 22nd. We will be reading The Testaments by Margaret Atwood, it is available for check out now at the Library or through the Libby app. If you are interested in joining the Baright Library Adult Book Club email me at sadiewestfall@ralstonlibrary.org.
We are working to offer more eBooks and audiobooks through Overdrive and Libby, as well as books on CD. If you have a book that you would really like to read let us know by filling out a request form online, we love new suggestions!
Our new Director, Amanda Peña, started January 19th! Anyone is welcome to stop in and say hi, she is excited to meet more members of the Ralston community. The Baright Public Library Board of Trustees had new members voted in on January 21st: Board president, Melanie Bloom; Vice President, Tammy Aldrich; Secretary, Amy Courtney; Jim O’Donnell and Maureen Konwinski, trustees.
Here at the Library we are looking forward to the coming weeks. Miss Justine will be back soon and Amanda will be writing some of the Library articles. Stay strong Ralston!