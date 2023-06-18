Amelia became famous 95 years ago today.

Amelia Earhart, Kansas-born in 1897, was log keeper on a plane that landed in Wales on June 18, 1928, becoming first woman to fly across the Atlantic. Though Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon were pilot and co-pilot, the flight made Earhart famous. She was declared “Queen of the Air,” a title cemented when she piloted a solo cross-Atlantic flight in May 1932. Today she’s remembered for her mysterious disappearance over the Pacific July 2, 1937, while trying to circumnavigate the globe.

Amelia’s a variation of Amalia, a Latinized short form of German names like Amalburg and Amalgund. Germanic “amal” meant “vigorous.” Its use in names honored the Amali, a fifth-century dynasty leading Goths attacking the Roman empire.

Amelia was rare in England until the German Hanoverians inherited Britain’s throne in 1714. Princess Amelia (1711-1786), daughter of George II, loved riding and hunting. Amelia County, Virginia, and Amelia Island, Florida, were named for her. Her great-niece Princess Amelia (1783-1810) was the youngest and favorite daughter of George III.

Amelia rather than Amalia became the common English form through confusion with Emilia, which has a separate Latin origin. Both Princesses Amelia were nicknamed “Emily.”

Novelists further popularized the name. The heroine of Henry Fielding’s “Amelia” (1751) saves her husband from gambling debts. In William Thackeray’s “Vanity Fair” (1848), Amelia Sedley is the sweet naïve contrast to conniving seductive Becky Sharp.

The 1850 American census found 29,484 Amelias. In 1851, the British census included 32,243.

The most famous 19th century American Amelia was Amelia Bloomer (1818-1894). In 1851 she promoted the new fashion for pants worn under a short skirt in “The Lily,” the first newspaper written by and for women. They were soon called “bloomers.” In 1854 Amelia Bloomer moved to Council Bluffs and led suffrage movements in Iowa and Nebraska.

In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly name lists start, Amelia ranked 96th. It then steadily declined until bottoming out at 489th in 1968.

Avant-garde parents then rediscovered Amelia as a “different but not too different” alternative for Amy, Amanda and Emily. More recently, Amelia’s ending fits with top fashions Sophia and Olivia.

Hollywood, of course, helped. One of Amelia’s biggest jumps came in 1984 from the television movie “Something About Amelia.” This had the highest ratings the week it premiered, and made Roxana Zal the youngest Prime Time Emmy winner ever for playing Amelia, a teenage girl sexually molested by her father. It’s a prime example of how a name with a sound parents are looking for can rise even if it gets publicity from a disturbing topic.

Another surprising influence was Disney’s 2002 animated “Treasure Planet,” where Emma Thompson voiced cat-like spaceship captain Amelia. Though many critics liked the film, it’s considered one of Disney’s biggest box office flops. Enough people saw it, though, to give Amelia another boost. It entered the top 100 in 2004.

Since 2010, Caterina Scorsone has played popular character Dr. Amelia Shepherd on “Private Practice” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” She’s an example of how Hollywood gives adult characters names common for babies, reinforcing their fashion.

Earhart gives a strong image to an elegant sounding name. Amelia, No. 1 in England from 2011-2015, ranked fourth in the United States in 2021 and 2022. Its use will probably stay vigorous for at least another decade.