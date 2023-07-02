Did you watch Dylan help his team win the College World Series?

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (born 2002) won the Golden Spikes Award for best amateur baseball player June 25, the day before the Tigers beat Florida to win 2023’s CWS. Last year Ole Miss pitcher Dylan DeLucia won the CWS Most Outstanding Player award leading his team to a CWS title in 2022. Today he pitches for the Cleveland Guardians.

Dylan’s a modern name with an ancient origin. The Mabinogion, Welsh legends compiled from oral traditions around 1175, tell of Dylan ail Don, who at his baptism plunges into the sea, swimming away like a fish. Experts think Dylan was originally a Welsh sea god whose name meant “toward the tide.”

There’s no evidence Dylan was a baby name in Wales before 1910, when Welsh nationalists discovered it. The first census example, Dylan Mostyn Wathen, born 1910, lived with widowed innkeeper mother Hannah in Ystradgynlais in 1911.

The Dylan who spread the name worldwide was born 1914 in Swansea to Jack Thomas and wife Florence. They were fluent Welsh speakers who knew Dylan’s first syllable was pronounced “dull” in Welsh. Florence, afraid of teasing, insisted “dill” be used when English was spoken.

Dylan Thomas was one of the 20th century’s most famous poets. A BBC radio star in the 1940’s, he later toured America, dying in New York Nov. 9, 1953. Famed as a hard-drinking womanizer, his best known poem is “Do not go gentle into that good night.”

The first two Dylans in the U.S. census were named after Thomas. Dylan Stephens was born in January 1947 in New York to Peter and Marcia Stephens. Peter wrote young adult historical novels and Marcia was a poet.

In 1950 Dylan Thomas Smith, born 1948, lived with parents Donald and Dorothy in a Pittsburgh suburb. Like many Smiths, they liked uncommon names. Dylan’s sister was Noriam.

The first year more than four Dylans were born in the United States was 1953. Around 1960, aspiring singer Robert Zimmerman was considering changing his surname. He first considered Dillon, perhaps influenced by Marshal Matt Dillon on hugely popular TV western “Gunsmoke” (1955-1975). (Dillon’s an Irish and English surname with several different origins.) Then he discovered Thomas’ poetry and decided Dylan was better.

Bob Dylan soon became one of the world’s most famous songwriters. Since he’s often called just “Dylan” by fans, he helped the name Dylan grow. It entered the top thousand in 1966.

Even more important for the name’s success was Luke Perry playing troubled teen heartthrob Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills 90210” starting in October 1990.

Dylan peaked at 28th in 1992, when the 15,062 born were 0.72% of male births. If Dillon, Dylon, Dillan, and Dyllan were added in, there were 20,891, ranking it 22nd.

Dylan maintained popularity as “two syllables ending in -n” became the fashionable sound pattern for boys. It peaked again at 19th in 2003.

Dylan’s tide receded to 41st in 2022, but many Dylans born during its boom are becoming famous. In addition to DeLucia, six other Dylans are MLB pitchers. Actor Dylans include McDermott (born 1961, who changed his name from Mark), O’Brien (1991), and Sprouse (1992).

Hundreds of thousands of Dylans swim through life today. Not bad for a name existing only in Welsh myth before 1910.