Miles is saving “Spider-People” across the multiverse.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” premiered June 2. Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales, the teenager who replaced Peter Parker as Spider-Man in Marvel Comics’ alternate “Ultimate Marvel” universe in 2011.
The origin of the name Miles is obscure. When the Normans conquered England in 1066, they brought along a name written “Milo” in Latin and “Mile” in English. Unlike most Norman names, it’s not Germanic, but possibly related to “milu” (“gracious”), a word found in Slavic names like Milan and Bogumil.
How did the “s” get added? Most likely, it’s from confusion with Latin “miles,” meaning “soldier.” Another possible influence is Mylas, a bishop of Susa in Persia martyred in 341. His Persian name meant “brave,” but Orthodox Christians call him St. Miles, also influenced by Latin.
People are also reading…
Miles stayed rare until English cleric Myles Coverdale (1488-1569) published the first complete printed English Bible translation in 1535. Coverdale’s Psalms are still recited in Anglican churches. Puritans admired his stance against fancy clerical vestments. His fame helped Miles reach the top 50 in England between 1580 and 1660.
Miles also became common in Ireland, where it was substituted for Maolmhuire, “servant of Mary”; Maolmhorda, “servant of the great”; and Maolruanaí, “servant of the champion”, when English rulers suppressed Gaelic.
Given its Latin meaning, it’s appropriate the most famous American Miles was a soldier. Miles Standish (1584-1656) was a military officer hired by the Pilgrims who came to Plymouth on the Mayflower in 1620.
Standish’s fame was cemented by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s 1858 poem “The Courtship of Miles Standish.” There he’s the unsuccessful romantic rival of John Alden for Priscilla Mullins. Longfellow, a descendant of John and Priscilla, claimed his story was true. Historians are skeptical, though Myles’ son, Alexander, did marry John and Priscilla’s daughter, Sarah, in 1660.
Puritans and Irish combined to make Miles more common in America than England. The 1850 United States census found 6,698 men named Miles or Myles, while the 1851 British census included 2,955, when total populations were similar.
In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly name lists begin, Miles ranked 217th. It slowly waned until bottoming out at 584th in 1976.
The name’s comeback was fueled by jazz trumpeter and bandleader Miles Davis (1926-1991). One of Miles’s biggest jumps came in 1986, when his Grammy-winning album “Tutu” debuted.
Fictional characters helped, including Miles Vorkosigan, brilliant handicapped hero of Lois McMaster Bujold’s science fiction novels since 1986; Miles O’Brien (Colm Meaney), engineer on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (1987-1999); and Myles Mitchell (Marcus T. Paulk) annoying younger brother on “Moesha” (1996-2001).
There’s also Miles Edgeworth, since 2001 an extremely popular and well-reviewed character in the “Ace Attorney” video games.
Since Miles Warren “The Jackal” was a villain in 1970s Spider-Man comics, it’s surprising Miles was chosen to name the new Spider-Man. With Miles booming as a “different but not too different” replacement for Michael, Kyle and Tyler, it certainly fits in with modern tastes. 2018 was the first year Miles was a top 100 baby name. In 2022, Miles ranked 55th and Myles 112th, and was 25th when spellings are combined.
If the sequel is as popular as the original film, the Miles army will keep expanding.
What's in a name? Cleveland Evans takes a look
Danielle keeps writing, and fans keep reading.
Liam’s finally No. 1 no matter how you spell it.
Will Spencer’s team win the state championship? Tomorrow fans find out.
When the custom of giving boys surnames as first names was established, Bretts began to appear. The oldest in the 1850 United States census, Brett Stovall of Patrick County, Virginia, was born in 1766.
Meredith first entered the girl’s top thousand in 1910. The first year it was more common for girls than boys was 1932, perhaps helped by Meredith Reed, who published her first novel “The Glory Trail” in 1931.
The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, compiled around 890, claim that the kingdom of Wessex in southwestern England was founded by Cerdic in 519. The name Cedric first appears in "Ivanhoe" in 1819.
The first Laceys came to England in 1066 with William the Conqueror. One branch included John de Lacy, Earl of Lincoln (1192-1240), a leader of those who forced King John to sign the Magna Carta in 1215.
Right now on movie screens a Guy is saving his world. “Free Guy” premiered Friday. By making its everyday Guy a hero, will the film inspire more American Guy babies? We’ll know in a couple of years.
As Herman declined in general, it became popular with African-Americans. This was because of Benjamin Rucker (1889-1934). Virginia-born Rucker became assistant to a stage magician called Prince Herman.
The name Margot peaked at 581st in 1936. Margo’s top at 295th came in 1951, actress Margo Martindale’s birth year.
Until 1950, the name Simon was more common in the United States. The 1850 U.S. Census found 14,281 Simons, while the 1851 British Census, when populations were about equal, had 6,513.
Will “Good Vibrations” give you “Fun, Fun, Fun” “All Summer Long”?
Olympic hopeful Melanie Margalis, due in Omaha for the U.S. Swim Trials, inspires a look at the origins of her first name.
Will you stay up late to see hometown boy Andrew?
Know anyone prescribed cortisone, testosterone or another steroid? If so they should thank Percy Julian (1899-1975), who discovered how to synthesize steroids from plants. Here's a look at other Percys who have distinguished themselves through the centuries.
Kara is super again, thanks to “Supergirl,” the CW series starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers.
Tuesday Dwayne’s life becomes a sitcom.
Who’s the most admired woman in Gallup’s annual poll the last three years?
Tonight on CBS, “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” features country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing view…
Avant-garde parents in the United States started to notice Harriet around 2006.
The name Scarlett’s real boom began along with Johansson’s career around 2002.
Norman is a Germanic name meaning “North man.” It became common as a given name in England after Danish Vikings invaded Britain in the ninth century.
Find out more about the history and popularity of the name Jack from Cleveland Evans.
The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.