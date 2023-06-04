Miles is saving “Spider-People” across the multiverse.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” premiered June 2. Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales, the teenager who replaced Peter Parker as Spider-Man in Marvel Comics’ alternate “Ultimate Marvel” universe in 2011.

The origin of the name Miles is obscure. When the Normans conquered England in 1066, they brought along a name written “Milo” in Latin and “Mile” in English. Unlike most Norman names, it’s not Germanic, but possibly related to “milu” (“gracious”), a word found in Slavic names like Milan and Bogumil.

How did the “s” get added? Most likely, it’s from confusion with Latin “miles,” meaning “soldier.” Another possible influence is Mylas, a bishop of Susa in Persia martyred in 341. His Persian name meant “brave,” but Orthodox Christians call him St. Miles, also influenced by Latin.

Miles stayed rare until English cleric Myles Coverdale (1488-1569) published the first complete printed English Bible translation in 1535. Coverdale’s Psalms are still recited in Anglican churches. Puritans admired his stance against fancy clerical vestments. His fame helped Miles reach the top 50 in England between 1580 and 1660.

Miles also became common in Ireland, where it was substituted for Maolmhuire, “servant of Mary”; Maolmhorda, “servant of the great”; and Maolruanaí, “servant of the champion”, when English rulers suppressed Gaelic.

Given its Latin meaning, it’s appropriate the most famous American Miles was a soldier. Miles Standish (1584-1656) was a military officer hired by the Pilgrims who came to Plymouth on the Mayflower in 1620.

Standish’s fame was cemented by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s 1858 poem “The Courtship of Miles Standish.” There he’s the unsuccessful romantic rival of John Alden for Priscilla Mullins. Longfellow, a descendant of John and Priscilla, claimed his story was true. Historians are skeptical, though Myles’ son, Alexander, did marry John and Priscilla’s daughter, Sarah, in 1660.

Puritans and Irish combined to make Miles more common in America than England. The 1850 United States census found 6,698 men named Miles or Myles, while the 1851 British census included 2,955, when total populations were similar.

In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly name lists begin, Miles ranked 217th. It slowly waned until bottoming out at 584th in 1976.

The name’s comeback was fueled by jazz trumpeter and bandleader Miles Davis (1926-1991). One of Miles’s biggest jumps came in 1986, when his Grammy-winning album “Tutu” debuted.

Fictional characters helped, including Miles Vorkosigan, brilliant handicapped hero of Lois McMaster Bujold’s science fiction novels since 1986; Miles O’Brien (Colm Meaney), engineer on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (1987-1999); and Myles Mitchell (Marcus T. Paulk) annoying younger brother on “Moesha” (1996-2001).

There’s also Miles Edgeworth, since 2001 an extremely popular and well-reviewed character in the “Ace Attorney” video games.

Since Miles Warren “The Jackal” was a villain in 1970s Spider-Man comics, it’s surprising Miles was chosen to name the new Spider-Man. With Miles booming as a “different but not too different” replacement for Michael, Kyle and Tyler, it certainly fits in with modern tastes. 2018 was the first year Miles was a top 100 baby name. In 2022, Miles ranked 55th and Myles 112th, and was 25th when spellings are combined.

If the sequel is as popular as the original film, the Miles army will keep expanding.