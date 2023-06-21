Visitors to the Durham Museum this summer can take in some of the world’s most famous skyscrapers in Lego brick-form.

The ongoing “Towers of Tomorrow” exhibit at the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., features replicas of 20 skyscrapers from North America, Asia and Australia constructed by a professional Lego builder. The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 3.

The exhibit includes replicas of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and Infinity Tower in Dubai; Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta; Barangaroo Hotel in Sydney; Central Park Tower, Chrysler Building and Empire State Building in New York City; CN Tower in Toronto; Eureka Tower in Melbourne; International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong; Marina Bay Sands in Singapore; Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Q1 in Queensland, Australia; Shanghai Tower in Shanghai; Taipei 101 in Taipei, Taiwan; Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo; Willis (Sears) Tower in Chicago; and Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles, according to a press release from the museum.

The exhibit also includes more than 200,000 loose Lego bricks in an area where visitors can put their building skills to the test.

The exhibit was built by Ryan McNaught, one of just 21 Lego-certified professionals in the world. It took more than 2,400 hours to build, according to information from the museum. The entire exhibit uses more than 577,000 Legos bricks, and the towers together weigh more than 1.5 tons.

The museum also worked with the Lincoln and Omaha Lego User Group to add Lego brick replicas of some Nebraska landmarks to the exhibit, including a replica of the museum’s home, Omaha’s historic Union Station.

Visitors can stop by from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays in June and July for a story time featuring some of history’s most important architects. Additionally, from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays in June and July, visitors can try out games like Lego mini-figure bingo and Lego-building challenges.

The museum’s summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

