Performances in candlelit halls have become a thing in more than 100 cities around the world.

The company that presents them, Candlelight Concerts, calls it “music in a whole new light.” Patrons experience pieces from a variety of genres in a completely different way as they’re bathed in light from thousands of candles. More than 3 million people have attended one of the performances.

Now the concerts are coming to Omaha in October and December at the historic Rose Theater near 20th and Farnam Streets.

The lineup:

Oct. 27: “Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics.” The tentative — and eclectic — program includes pieces such as “The Addams Family Theme” by Vic Mizzy, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and “Night on Bald Mountain” by Russian composer Modest Mussgorsky.

Dec. 13: “Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ and More.” The tentative program includes all four movements of the iconic Antonio Vivaldi classic from the early 1700s, plus unannounced pieces.

Dec. “Candlelight: Featuring ‘The Nutcracker’ and More.” Portions of the ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky are on the program along with a variety of Christmas carols and other holiday music.

Each concert will feature a local quartet. Patrons must be at least 8 years old, and those younger than 16 must be with an adult.

The concerts are $30 a piece. For tickets and more information, go to candlelightexperience.com.

Lonestar coming to Holland Center

Not every band celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Lonestar did that in 2022 with the release of its latest album, “TEN to 1.” The band is coming to Omaha’s Holland Center next Friday in support of that recording.

The group’s 1999 quadruple-platinum album, “Lonely Grill,” earned it a place among the top pop-country bands in the nation. It produced four No. 1 hits, including the global sensation “Amazed."

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $29 and are available at ticketomaba.com or 402-345-0606.

'The Mousetrap' at the Lofte

An Agatha Christie murder mystery that’s the world’s longest-running play is now onstage at the Lofte Theater in Manley, Nebraska.

The plot concerns a group of people who are stranded in a snowstorm after a local woman is murdered. They soon become convinced that the killer is among them and grow increasingly suspicious of each other. Tensions and fears escalate further when there’s another murder.

The show opened Friday and additional performances are Saturday, Sunday, Thursday, Friday, Sept. 9 and 10.

Tickets are $24 for general admission and are available at lofte.org

Award for Circle Theatre

The Circle Theatre recently won the 2023 Nebraska State Arts Award for Access to the Arts from the Nebraska Arts Council.

The Omaha theater’s mission is to provide a platform and voice for individuals with disabilities through the performing arts, both on and off stage. It believes that the theater experience can feed the soul, regardless of an individual’s range of abilities.

Circle presents two fully staged productions each year with casts featuring people of all abilities. It also partners with local nonprofits that serve people with physical or mental challenges.

Each production begins with an opening act written and performed by a partner social service organization. Circle Theater artists provide production workshops for people from those nonprofits.

Performances are held at the Jewish Community Center near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road. The theater’s next production is “Tales of Chelm” on Nov. 18 and 19, featuring two stories by Isaac Bashevis Singer. The opening act will be “When Shelmiel Went to Warsaw,” adapted by Jenni Costello and read by Quality Living Inc. residents.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023