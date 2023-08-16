Renowned film director, actor and writer Kasi Lemmons will be in Omaha on Saturday to accept an award at Film Streams.

Lemmons, known for the films “Harriet” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” will receive the inaugural Wavemaker Award during the annual Sea Change Celebration.

Film Streams founder Rachel Jacobson created the celebration in 2020 in an effort to reach parity among directors of films shown at the nonprofit theater. It’s still the only initiative of its kind at the cinema level in the United States and has received national attention, including a Filmmaker Magazine nod in 2022.

Theater leaders introduced the award to recognize the contributions of specific women filmmakers to the industry.

Film Streams Executive Director Deirdre Haj will present the award to Lemmons during a Saturday event at the theater's Dundee location, 4952 Dodge St.

“As we continue to explore the lack of women in the director’s chair, it is impossible to ignore how few women of color have been allowed to direct,” Haj said in a press release. “Kasi Lemmons is one of the most prolific of these artists, giving voice to stores rarely seen on the big screen. The breadth of her work is staggering.”

Lemmons’ first feature, “Eve’s Bayou,” is considered one of the essential works of the 1990s. It was selected in 2017 for preservation in the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Another Lemmons film, “Talk to Me,” starring Don Cheadle, earned the 2008 NAACP Image Award for outstanding directing.

In 2019, “Harriet,” starring Cynthia Erivo as a freedom fighter, was nominated for two Academy Awards.

She is an arts professor in the graduate film department at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

A limited number of tickets for the ceremony are available for $25 at filmstreams.org. A reception after the event is sold out.

“Eve’s Bayou” and “Talk to Me” are showing at Film Streams through Friday.

‘Clyde’s' to open

A play about ex-cons who are working at a restaurant will launch the 99th season at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

“Clyde’s,” by Lynn Nottage, opens Friday in the small Howard Drew Theatre and runs through Sept. 17. The script focuses on recently released prison inmates who are working at a restaurant as part of a reentry program, and the owner who may be their biggest roadblock.

The darkly funny play opened on Broadway in late 2021 and featured Ron Cephas Jones, best known for his turn on the NBC-TV hit “This Is Us.”

Alex Rodriguez, the theater’s new associate director, is directing the production. The cast includes Aaron Quinton-Thomas Butler, Kerri Forrester, Angel Hernandez, Olivia Howard and Josh Peyton.

Tickets, starting at $40, are available at omahaplayhouse.com.

NU band in concert

The Cornhusker Marching Band will perform its annual exhibition concert Friday night at Memorial Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The free event starts at 7 p.m. Fans are asked to enter the stadium through Gate 3 at the southwest entrance and Gate 11 at the northwest entrance. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

It traditionally takes place at the end of band camp each year.

“It’s an opportunity for the students to display the things they’ve been working on and for friends, family and fans to get a first glimpse of the pregame spectacular some halftime music and many Husker favorites.”

The full band performs at all home Nebraska football games each season.

One highlight of the exhibition is the Drill Down, a contest in which band members follow rapid marching instructions in an attempt to be the last person on the field.

Band Director Tony Falcone said the band will have a special program to celebrated Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary on Homecoming Saturday at halftime of Oct. 28 game between NU and Purdue University.

Young Art Patrons gala

Joslyn Art Museum is closed for construction, but its Young Arts Patrons group will have its ninth annual GLOW fundraiser Aug. 25.

The event will take place at the Granary in Ralston. It will feature food, drinks and dancing from 7 to 11 p.m. There also will be a photo booth from DJ Chaos productions and a live art-making demonstration designed by four students from Joslyn’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program.

Attire is “classical or creative cocktail,” and masquerade masks are encouraged. Tickets are $25 in advance for Young Arts Patrons members, $35 in advance for the general public and $$40 for all on the day of the gala.

Tickets are available at joslyn.org

Comedian to perform

Pat Hazell, an Omaha native who was a writer for “Seinfeld” and a comedian on “The Tonight Show,” will present a one-night-only stand-up performance Aug. 25 at the Benson Theatre.

Showtime once named Hazell “The Funniest Person in Nebraska” and “One of the Five Funniest People in America.” He cultivated his funny and heartwarming comedy right here in Omaha.

His show is appropriate for all ages.

Space is limited for the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets, $35, are available at bensontheatre.org

