The Papillion Arts Foundation was recently launched to support, promote and celebrate artistic endeavors in the city.

Representatives from the Papillion Area Community Singers, Papillion Area Concert Band, Papillon Area Council of Artists and the Papillion-LaVista Community Theatre met with other nonprofit leaders and city government officials. The foundation will be a hub where local arts groups can build relationships and partner with the city to create new arts experiences and opportunities.

Mayor David Black said local groups have a history of collaborating on arts projects, including the creation of SumTur Amphitheater and the 150 Bufferfly Bench Project, which placed art in public places in the city.

“Amazing things have happened when the city is able to form partnerships with those who are passionate about the arts,” he said in a press release. “We look forward to seeing how the arts continue to play a part in civic engagement, quality of life, tourism and economic development.”

Georgie Scurfield, a member of the community theater board, is the foundation’s president.

Member organizations pledge a percentage of their annual funds to the foundation and commit to attending regular meetings. The foundation will have a series of public listening sessions in September so community members and representatives from other arts groups can ask questions and make suggestions for foundation activities.

The foundation also will celebrate its beginning with a special event this winter.

To learn more about the foundation, including possibilities for membership and updates on events, go to papillionarts.org.

Guitarist is headliner

Hawaii vocalist and guitarist Ron Artis II is this week’s featured performer at Jazz on the Green.

His influences include gospel, soul and R&B music.

“(Artis) rips, and has a voice to match the big sounds from his guitar,” according to a review in Glider Magazine.

He earned wide praise from music critics for his debut album, “Soul Street,” and has embarked on three tours of the United States. His sound and in-depth, personal lyrics make him a crowd favorite.

Charlie Alley will be the opener, taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. Artis will begin his set at 7:30.

Turner Park, near 31st and Farnam Streets, will open at 5 p.m. for the event. Smart fans bring lawn chairs, blankets snacks, beer, wine and leashed pets. No hard liquor is allowed.

Shakespeare casting call

Beginning in September, the Nebraska Improvised Shakespeare Entreprise plans to stage one show each month at Omaha’s Backline Comedy Theatre.

They’re looking for new improvisers to appear in the shows performing narrative improvised Shakespeare tales. Time requirements are flexible, and a large ensemble cast is being recruited.

Training is not required; you can learn Shakespeare’s style as you go.

Tryouts will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Dry Spokes, 1090 Leavenworth St. For more information, message Karl Houser on Facebook.

More Shakespeare

“The Tempest,” a William Shakespeare play that includes a storm, shipwreck, a “monster,” a wedding and other disparate events, is coming to three Omaha venues next week.

Old School Shakespeare Omaha will perform the drama on July 27 ar Pageturners Lounge, 5004 Dodge St., July 28 at the Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St., and July 29 at Site-1 Brewing, 2586 Farnam St. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 2.

The troupe features serious actors with no director and one rehearsal. The plays are usually performed in bars or at least a venue that serves drinks like the Benson Theatre. The costumes are modern, and the atmosphere is informal.

“We build it into that when an actor calls for a line, the audience cheers and toasts the actor and then the prompter gives the linen” said Katie Becker Colon, one of the organization’s founders. “People love that. They have said that’s one of their favorite things about the performances – being in the midst of the performance and seeing how the sausage is made at the same time.:

The shows are free but $20 donations are suggested, she said.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/osshakespeareomaha/

Grammer at The Admiral

Singer, songwriter and producer Andy Grammer will perform at The Admiral in Omaha on July 30.

He’s known for the song “Honey, I’m Good,” which reached No. 9 n the Billboard Top 100 chart in 2014. The song was included on his second album, “Magazines or Novels.” The album also featured the certified gold single “Good to Be Alive (Hallalujah).”

Another song, “Don’t Give Up on Me,” became the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research. He won a Sports Emmy Award for outstanding music direction and a Clio Award for the project.

Fans and critics say his musical observations are reflective, uplifting and encouraging. He is also involved in a range of philanthropic work, including Big Brothers and Big Sisters and the Claire’s Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support.

Opening act for the July 31 concert is alt-pop singer Devin Cole, a nominee for the 2023 JUNO Awards and the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show, available at admiralomaha.com, are $35 general admission, $55 premiere balcony seats and $135 for the “Love is The New Money” pre-show hang with Grammer. The Admiral is at 2234 S. 13th St.

Photos: Inside the renovated Benson Theatre