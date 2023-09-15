“Sculptures,” an album of nine compositions performed and recorded live at the Holland Center in March, was released Friday.

It features the Omaha Symphony performing the title work by Grammy Award-nominated composer Andy Akiho, who collaborated with renowned Omaha sculptor Jun Kaneko on the piece.

The Omaha Symphony and the Oregon Symphony commissioned Akiho to compose "Sculptures" in honor of Kaneko and his wife, Ree, who received the Omaha orchestra’s Dick and Mary Holland Leadership Award in 2023.

Kaneko’s artwork was featured as instruments in the world-premiere performance of “Sculptures” that’s on the recording. Symphony Music Director Ankush Kumar Bahl was the conductor.

To compose the work, Akiho immersed himself in Kaneko’s studio and galleries that show his work. In the process, he developed a close friendship with the couple. He ultimately spent two months with the Kanekos in Omaha.

“Something that Ree and Jun believe, as do I, is that these sculptures want to sing. They want to make sound, and doing so gives the sculptures a new life,” Akiho said.

When the couple won the award, Bahl believed that the best way to honor them was by creating art.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I really feel this kind of connection and this kind of collaboration could only happen in a place like Omaha,” Bahl said in a press release.

The album is available on streaming platforms and will eventually be a CD. For more information, go to omahasymphony.org/akiho.sculptures

Nebraska premiere of ‘The Prom’

“The Prom” is now onstage at the Bellevue Little Theater, opening its 2023-2024 season.

The production is the Nebraska premiere of the 2018 Broadway musical by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin. It won a Drama Desk award for Best Musical that year.

It was also a 2020 musical comedy film starring Meryl Streep, James Corden and Omaha native Andrew Rannells.

The theater scored a coup when it won the rights to the show over larger area theaters earlier this year.

It’s based on the true story of a Mississippi high school senior who had plans to attend her prom wearing a tuxedo and escorting her girlfriend. The school board banned her from attending the dance and she challenged that decision. In turn, the board canceled the prom. The teen sued her school district and a federal court found that her First Amendment rights had been violated, but the judge did not force the district to reinstate the prom.

In the musical, a group of four Broadway actors, lamenting the loss of their glory days, travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a student in a similar situation.

Todd Urmacher directs a cast of 30 at the Bellevue theater. D. Laureen Pickle is the music director and Debbie Massey-Schneweis is choreographer.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at blt.simpletix.com

Playhouse musical is ‘Beautiful’

The season’s first musical at the Omaha Community Playhouse was on Broadway just a few years ago. .

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is on the Hawks Mainstage at the theater through Oct. 15. It ran on Broadway from 2014 to 2019. It came to Omaha on tour in 2017.

The script, by Douglas McGrath, tells the story of singer-songwriter Carole King, who, with husband Gerry Goffin, wrote many of the iconic songs in the 1960s: “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” “One Fine Day” and “(You Make Me Feel LIke) A Natural Woman,” to name a few.

She also achieved astounding success after her professional and personal split from Goffin, recording her own songs “I Feel the Earth Move” and “It’s Too Late.” Her solo album “Tapestry,” released in 1971, remains one of the best-selling albums of all time with an estimated 30 million sales worldwide. It won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

“Beautiful,” a story of struggle, heartbreak and perseverance, has inspired audiences across the country.

Ginger Johnson plays King at the Playhouse. Other lead performers include James Verderamo, Maddy Stark, Laurence Katz, Kevin Olsen and Connie Lee.

Stephen Santa is the director and Melanie Epps is choreographer.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $25 to $50 and vary by performance. They’re available at ticketomaha.com, the Playhouse box office at 6915 Cass St, or by phone at 402-553-0800.

Southwest Iowa Art Tour underway

Nearly 100 artists are displaying their work this weekend on the 10th annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour.

The self-guided exhibit is in 11 communities: Avoca, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca. Participants can start and end wherever they want.

Works from a variety of genres are displayed, including sculpture, fiber art, metal, painting, jewelry, glassware and more.

The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. You can find a map to every gathering place at swiarttour.com so you can plan your route.

Locations on the tour include artist studios; galleries, including the Harvester Artist Lofts and Gallery at the Hoff Center in Council Bluffs; some rural sites and other places such as The Art Church in Malvern and the Painted Camel Gallery in Macedonia.

A group of Southwest Iowa artists created the tour in 2014 to connect their rural communities and showcase their hometowns. Many tour fans not only enjoy the art, but also the small-town cafes, businesses and various landmarks that dot the landscape across the region.

Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development in Oakland, Iowa, coordinates the tour.

One Community Cultural Festival

A daylong celebration of the community’s ethnic and cultural diversity is Saturday at Gene Leahy Mall near 12th and Douglas Streets.

The event, from 1 to 9 p.m., will be capped with a concert from the Omaha Symphony with Flamenco Omaha, the Nebraska Chinese Association, Omaha Conservatory of Music Frontier Strings, North Omaha Music & Arts and Mariachi Rey Azteca.

Leading up to the concert will be 22 individual music, dance and other artistic performances from cultural organizations such as Alliance Francaise, the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition, the Japanese Americans Citizen League, the Buddhist Youth Group and more.

Planners say the purpose of the festival is to promote, celebrate and share diversity, cultures, traditions and people of the Omaha area. The Nebraska Chinese Association is coordinating the event.

Several cultural groups will have booths and a number of vendors will be on hand. There also will be 13 food booths.