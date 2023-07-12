Musician and actor Billy McGuigan will be inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame this fall.

McGuigan is known for his portrayal of early rock star Buddy Holly in “Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience.” He had the career-defining opportunity to play Holly in the biographical musical at the Omaha Community Playhouse in 2002, which led to touring the show on his own across the country.

He is also known for creating “Yesterday and Today: A Beatles Interactive Experience” and “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra” at the Playhouse and then taking them on the road.

His stage career started at Bellevue East High School when he became involved in a teen improvisation group.

The Beatles show grew out of childhood album-listening sessions with his dad, who died of leukemia in 1996. McGuigan’s brothers also are featured in “Yesterday and Today.”

In 2021, he started his own company, “Rave On! Productions,” and founded the year-round McGuigan Arts Academy to teach young people life skills through the arts.

McGuigan has won the Midlands Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 award and received an Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award for “Yesterday and Today.”

The induction ceremony will be Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stocks n Bonds, 8529 Park Drive in Omaha. Other Hall of Fame honorees are Bill Wakefield, Bittersweet, Joe Cabral, Joe Voda, On the Fritz and Bittersweet.

Advance tickets, $20, are available at eventbrite.com. The event will have food and a cash bar.

‘Seussical’ onstage in Papillion

A couple of dozen children’s book characters meet one another in this year’s summer musical from the Papillion LaVista Community Theatre.

Horton the Elephant, the Whos and other creatures from the creative mind of Theodor Geisel are onstage at SumTur Amphitheater in “Seussical” for six performances from Friday through July 22.

The 2000 Broadway musical comedy, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, is based primarily on three of the books Geisel wrote as Dr. Seuss: “Horton Hears a Who!,” “Gertrude McFuzz” and “Horton Hatches an Egg.”

The Cat in the Hat is the narrator, and he shares a magical story with Jojo, a small boy with a big imagination. The characters take the audience on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to Circus McGurkus and beyond.

Papillion LaVista Community Theater has been producing a musical each summer for more than 15 years. Previous shows include classics such as “The Music Man” and “The Sound of Music” and more contemporary offerings such as “Into the Woods” and “Hairspray.”

“Seussical,” directed by Mary Dickson, runs Fridays through Sundays at 8 p.m. in the outdoor theater at 11691 S. 108th St. in Papillion. Tickets, $10, are available at plvct.org.

Lofte Theatre opens ‘9 to 5’

If you’ve ever wanted to see your boss suffer, you’ll want tickets to "9 to 5"’ at the Lofte Community Theater in Manley, Nebraska,.

The 2009 Broadway musical is based on the 1980 film with the same name starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin. Parton wrote the music for the Broadway show, and Patricia Resnick wrote the book.

The plot centers on three beleaguered office workers who come up with an unusual plan to strip their sexist, lying, egotistical and bigoted boss of his power.

The musical premieres Friday at the Lofte and runs through July 30. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $24 and are available at lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

Concessions are also available at the Lofte and include a pulled pork sandwich with potato salad, corn and mini corn muffins, plus ice cream. Mini bundt cakes and other sweets.

Brownville concert Friday, Saturday

Cabaret singer and TV performer Tim Connell will be the featured artist at this weekend’s entry in the Brownville Concert Series.

James Followell, a Manhattan music director, composer and pianist, will be his accompanist and director.

Connell has been a featured artist at Mabel Mercer’s Annual NY Cabaret Convention and has performed at regional theaters across the country in musicals such as “Sister Act,” “Mamma Mia” and “Into the Woods.” He also guest-starred on the CBS television series “Bull” and was part of the national Broadway tour for “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

Followell was in the original off-Broadway production of “Forever Plaid” and has performed with Kristen Chenoweth, Karen Akers and Hildegarde, among other Broadway and cabaret singers.

The concerts, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, will celebrate Connell’s Irish heritage and feature selections from the Great American Songbook, folk tunes and Broadway hits. They will be performed cabaret-style in the Brownville (Nebraska) Concert Hall.

The city of Brownville is off Interstate 29 about an hour south of Omaha.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for students. They’re available at brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.

Second week of Jazz on the Green

This week’s featured artist at Jazz on the Green is Xperience, a group that specializes in classic jazz, gospel, R&B and soul hits with impressive vocals and lush harmonies.

Songs from Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Etta James, the Staple Singers and more are common at the group’s shows.

Leland Mickles and Marcos Eduardo, popular musicians in Omaha and throughout the Midwest, are the leaders of Xperience.

The group will take the stage at Turner Park near 31st and Farnam Streets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday following opening act Jaguar James.

Blankets, folding chairs, picnics, beer, wine and leashed pets are welcome at the event.

Amos at the Orpheum

Popular singer Tori Amos will be in concert Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., in Omaha.

She was launched to stardom with her landmark album. “Little Earthquakes,” in 1992 and has been impressing audiences with her '70s approach to 1990s alternative rock ever since.

Critics say she creates music in a style that falls between that of Kate Bush and Joni Mitchell.

She’s currently touring in support of “Ocean to Ocean,” an album that was born out of the need to change during the pandemic.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $39.25 and $99.25 and are available at ticketomaha.com and 402-346-0606.