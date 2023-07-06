“Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition.”

If you understand that reference — and even if you don’t — you’ll want to see “Spamalot” by the Ralston Community Theatre.

The 2005 Broadway musical, by Eric Idle and John Du Prez, will be onstage weekends through July 23 at Ralston High School, 8968 Park Drive.

A musical version of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” it retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, with beautiful showgirls, cows, killer rabbits and more Python madness.

(For the extremely clueless, “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” a British sketch comedy series, spawned this crazy production, plus many films and scores of pop culture references. Check it out at Wikipedia.)

The Broadway show won three Tony Awards, including best musical, then opened in London’s West End for two successful runs.

Ralston’s production is directed by Todd Uhrmacher with music direction by Chris Ebke and choreography by Debbie Massey-Schneweis. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, beginning tonight.

Tickets, $30 adults and $26 seniors and students, are available at ralstoncommunitytheatre.org

Music at Miller Park

This month’s outdoor concert at Miller Park in north Omaha on Saturday evening features Enjoli & Timeless, a group that focuses on bringing back the real feel and essence of R&B music.

Lead singer Enjoli formed the band in 2017 after releasing her debut album, “Set the Mood,” in 2013. The group has opened for Pleasure P, Juvenile, Angela Winbush and CeCe Peniston and has toured with rap artist Twista.

The free concert begins with opener Edem Soul at 6:30, with the main performance starting at 7:30. It’s at the Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave.

Blankets, chairs, food, drinks (including beer and wine) and leashed pets are welcome. Hard liquor is not.

The show will go on, rain or shine. Don’t forget sunscreen and bug spray.

For more information, go to o-pa.com.

Fleck at the Holland Center

Banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck will bring his latest concert, “My Bluegrass Heart,” to Omaha on Sunday night.

Fleck’s music probes the banjo’s complex global history with a breadth of genres and styles, from its roots in bluegrass to jazz, classical, rock and world music.

He has won 15 Grammy Awards and has been nominated 33 times. He was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

Fleck was drawn to his instrument when he heard Earl Scruggs play the theme to “The Beverly HIllbillies” on television and when he heard “Dueling Banjos” on the radio.

The 7:30 p.m. concert is at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. Tickets range from $19 to $59 and are available at ticketomaha.com. A dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Omaha charity No More Empty Pots.

‘Drag Race’ at the Orpheum

The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour comes to the Orpheum Theater this weekend.

An all-new production, the show will center on dreams and fantasies. It will feature Asia O’Hare, Laganja Estranja, Lady Camden, Bosco, Rose, Deja Skye and select Season 15 finalists from Season 15 of the popular MTV show.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $39.50 to $129.50 and are available at ticketomaha.com. The Orpheum is at 409 S.16th St. in downtown Omaha.

Photo seminar at Homestead

People interested in nature photography will have the chance to work with artist-in-residence Rachael Sebastian at Homestead National Historical Park in Beatrice, Nebraska, on Thursday.

The 6 p.m. session will explore wildlife and vegetation at the park, which is the oldest restored prairie in the National Park Service. Sebastian will teach participants some tricks to improve their photo composition and lighting. People can bring their phone or digital cameras or use instant cameras provided by the park.

The event, like all activities at the park, is free, as is park admission. It starts at the park’s Education Center.

For more information about the session with Sebastian, call Amber Kirkendall at 402-223-3514 or email amber_kirkendall@nps.gov

