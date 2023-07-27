It’s going to be a great weekend for concerts in Omaha.

Iconic jazz singer, songwriter and pianist Diana Krall will be here Friday, and legendary musicians Boz Scaggs and Keb’ Mo’ will be here Saturday.

Krall is one of the most accomplished jazz singers of the modern era. Eight of her albums debuted at the top of the Billboard jazz albums chart, a feat no other singer in her genre has achieved.

Her 1999 album, “When I Look Into Your Eyes,” spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at the top of the chart. Her most recent release is “This Dream of You.”

She has won two Grammy Awards and 10 Juno Awards. Her albums have sold millions of copies — three achieved Gold status, three achieved Platinum and seven reached the multi-Platinum level.

Her voice is “at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication,” a New York Times reviewer said recently.

Scaggs grew up in Oklahoma and Texas, where, as a teenager, he was immersed in the blues, R&B and early rock music. He’s known for his 1970s rock hits “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle.” He was an early bandmate of Steve Miller with the Ardells and later with the Steve Miller Band.

He took a break from recording for most of the 1980s and, late that decade and in the early 1990s, he performed with Donald Fagan of Steely Dan, Michael McDonald and Phoebe Snow in the New York Rock and Soul Revue.

His new album is “Out of the Blues,” and with his new focus on that genre, he said he feels like he has found his voice.

Keb’ Mo’, a special guest at the Scaggs show, landed his first professional gig — with Jefferson Airplane violinist Papa John Creech — after being raised in Compton, California. For 20 years after that, he worked mainly behind the scenes to establish himself as a guitarist, singer and songwriter.

Now, at age 70, he has five Grammy Awards and 14 Blues Foundation Awards.

Tickets for Krall’s show, set for 8 p.m. at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St., range from $59 to $209. Tickets to the Scaggs concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., range from $44.50 to $84.50. Both are available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Omaha Performing Arts is presenting both concerts. Go to o-pa.com for more information.

Astro announces concert discounts

The new indoor-outdoor multipurpose venue in La Vista has a number of concerts scheduled for the next few months and is offering discounts for the events to current and former military personnel and first responders.

The Astro, at 8302 City Centre Drive, is offering 25% off tickets for members of those groups for the following shows:

— Aug. 30: “I Want My 80s Tour” with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone

— Sept. 16: Beth Hart

— Sept 23: Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz & the Tantrums

— Sept. 24: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

— Sept. 30: The Gaslight Anthem

— Oct. 5: Dropkick Murphys Fall 2023 Tour with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahem

Qualifying individuals can use the code “SERVICE” through Ticketmaster for the discount, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis through 8 a.m. onTuesday. Concertgoers can find ticket links to all the shows at theastrotheater,com

“It brings us immense joy to be a part of the La Vista community and to be able to honor those who work hard to keep us safe,” said Josh Hunt, co-owner of Mammoth Inc., which manages bookings for The Astro in partnership with 1% Productions.

The Astro is also having a show that’s free to all Sept. 7, featuring Here Come the Mummies and Perpetual Groove. Tickets are available at Homer’s Music & Gifts, 1210 Howard St. in the Old Market with a limit of two per person until they run out. Paid reserved seats for the concert are available at ticketmaster.com

Zorinsky Lake concert rescheduled

The Live on the Lawn Concert at Zorinsky Lake has been postponed until Aug. 4 because the forecast calls for excessive heat on Friday night.

It will feature the musical group One2Go, and there will be food trucks and giveaways.

You can learn more about the event at facebook.com/LiveOnTheLawnOmaha

The Omaha Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department is sponsoring the concert.

Arts award nominations open

Mid-America Arts Alliance is seeking nominations for the Marian Andersen Leadership in the Arts Award for visionary arts leadership in Nebraska.

The winner will receive a $10,000 unrestricted prize.

The award recognizes individuals whose leadership is exemplified by accomplishments in community engagement, equitable outcomes and partnership building that have had a significant impact on the people they serve.

It celebrates leaders who are continuing Andersen’s legacy of creating responsive and innovative opportunities for Nebraska artists, arts organizations and audiences.

Andersen was a founding member of the Mid-America Arts Alliance. She and her husband, Harold, a former World-Herald publisher, were co-chairmen of the now-disbanded Nebraska Shakespeare. She was also a board member for Joslyn Art Museum and the Public Broadcasting System, and a recipient of the Distinguished Nebraskalander Award from the Nebraskaland Foundation. She died in April 2022 at age 93.

To learn more or to nominate someone, go to maaa.org. Nominations close at 5 p.m. Sept. 1.

Photos: Omaha artist highlights neighborhood beauty in her new shop, studio