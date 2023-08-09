Shakespeare, “A Very Die-Hard Christmas,” and a partnership with the Great Plains Theatre Conference are among the highlights of the coming season at the Bluebarn Theatre.

The 2023-24 season’s theme is “Spark,” and the theater will also have some extra “Spark-Ups” to supplement the plays, including a 35th birthday bash in October.

The lineup:

Sept. 21-Oct. 8 and Oct. 19-21: “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare. A world-premiere adaptation by Beth Ann Hopkins, who’s also the director, with composer and musician Elliot Roth. The dark and bloody tragedy is as relevant today as it was 400 years ago.

Nov. 24-Dec. 17: “A Very Die-Hard Christmas” by Jeff Schell and the Habit. A perennial favorite at the Bluebarn. Christmas is at stake when John McClane battles Hans Gruber at Nakatomi Plaza. Directed by Susan Clement.

Feb. 1-25, 2024: “The Great Leap” by Lauren Yee. In 1989, a Chinese-American basketball player from San Francisco is caught in the middle of a cultural and political battle on and off the court in Beijing amid turmoil in Tiananmen Square. Directed by Wai Yim.

March 18-April 21, 2024: “More of a Heart” by Dave Osmundsen. As an autistic teenager comes of age in a world that rewards him for neurotypical behavior, he starts to question how he feels about his upbringing. Then a tragedy brings hidden truths to light. Directed by Allen MacLeod in partnership with the Great Plains Theatre Conference.

May 23-June 23, 2024: “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” by Selina Fillinger. A president unwittingly spins a sexist PR nightmare into a worldwide crisis, and a group of brilliant and beleaguered females must come to the rescue. Directed by Susan Clement.

In addition to the 35th anniversary celebration Oct. 14, Spark-Ups include “A Christmas Spark,” a concert by Kathy Tyree and Camille Metoyer Moten on Dec. 8 and 9, and art exhibits before all five plays.

Season memberships are $170 general admission, $152 veterans, active military, educators and health care workers, $100 for people 35 and younger. They’re available at bluebarn.com or at the box office, 402-345-1576, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Omaha Fringe Festival begins Thursday

“ADHD Mixtape,” a 40-minute TikTok video featuring juggling, acrobatics, pop music and theater that illustrates the emotional life of kids who struggle in school.

“Magical Motion” from the Chrysalis Studio of Belly Dance.

“Glowy, Sticky, Ceiling Stars,” the debut of a one-man show about growing up queer in the Midwest.

“Unheard Of,” a magic show with 52 endings that invites each audience member to decide for themselves: knowledge or wonder?

“The Holy O,” a play that explores the connection between body, spirit and sexuality; the main character is a woman who is contemplating whether to be a nun.

These titles, and more, are part of Omaha Fringe Festival 2023, which begins Thursday and runs through the weekend.

Writer and educator Tamar Neumann founded the festival in 2019 after volunteering for a similar endeavor in Minnesota. Fringe festivals became a thing in 1947, when eight artists who weren’t invited to the Edinburgh Theatre Festival showed up anyway and performed on the fringes.

Now, as the above examples illustrate, fringe festivals are a place where artists of all types can find a stage for new ideas. The Omaha festival is one of about 250 similar events that take place each year from Europe to Africa to Asia and America.

Omaha’s version has grown from one to three venues and from 10 productions to 20.

This year’s performances are at the University of Nebraska at Omaha Fine Arts Building near 65th and Dodge Streets, 6505 University Drive South; Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St.; and Blackstone Theatre, 3624 Farnam St.

For $75, you can get an All-Fringe Pass that gets you into every show. Otherwise, tickets are $10 per production.

To purchase tickets, descriptions of each show and a schedule, go to omahafringe.square.site

Playhouse hires director of inclusion

Mariano Vasquez is the new director of inclusion at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Vasquez spent 12 years working in the Denver public education system. He came to Omaha in June 2022 and worked as a talent acquisition coordinator and recruiter in the private sector.

He says his passion is in advocacy, helping people who don’t know how to navigate systems or advocate for themselves and finding new solutions or ways to achieve goals.

“I believe that each of us is born with different talents and gifts; we are all uniquely and wonderfully made and life’s experiences shape us into what we are today,” he says. “In collaboration, we can do wonderful things, but to accomplish even greater things we must be inclusive, understanding and accepting the diversity we all bring to the table, being aware of the challenges and working together to reach our common goal.”

Vasquez replaces Kathy Tyree, who was the Playhouse’s first director of inclusion. She left earlier this year. His email is mvasquez@omahaplayhouse.com and his phone number is 402-661-6288.

Arts fundraiser in Council Bluffs

Tickets are now on sale for PACE Interactive, the annual fundraiser for Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment and the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

Activities at the open house-style event, from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18, will include performances by the Chanticleer Theater and Children’s Theater, the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and dancers from the American Midwest Ballet Company and its school.

There will also be live music from Rick Spurgin, Paul Hart and Jackie Johnson and a New Masters juried exhibit featuring more than 40 artists.

Kitchen Council entrepreneurs will offer 10 savory food options and six sweet treats.

“All children should have the opportunity to experience the arts in some way, whether at school or through PACE,” event Chairman Jared Tripp said in a press release. “I’m so glad families like mine have a world-class arts and culture center like the Hoff Center right in our own backyards.”

Admission is $100, and it includes all the activities, plus food and a hosted bar. Tickets are available at paceartsiowa.com

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture is 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

Close The Polina and Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center at the Hoff Family Center for Arts and Culture in Council Bluffs. Danna Kehm, CEO of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment (PACE) looks out from the stage of the Polina and Bob Schlott Theater. The family Internet lounge. Crews install sound baffles in the dance studio for American Midwest Ballet. Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center features artist studios. This one is occupied by photographer Buck Christensen. Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center which is opening Spring 2020 is a multi-use, shared facility featuring a 280-seat theater, exhibit and archival space and classrooms (featured). The teaching kitchen. The Kitchen Council’s commercial kitchen space. Photos: Inside the Hoff Center in Council Bluffs Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment (PACE) is putting the finishing touches on its new home in Council Bluffs. Here's a sneak peek. The Polina and Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center at the Hoff Family Center for Arts and Culture in Council Bluffs. Danna Kehm, CEO of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment (PACE) looks out from the stage of the Polina and Bob Schlott Theater. The family Internet lounge. Crews install sound baffles in the dance studio for American Midwest Ballet. Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center features artist studios. This one is occupied by photographer Buck Christensen. Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center which is opening Spring 2020 is a multi-use, shared facility featuring a 280-seat theater, exhibit and archival space and classrooms (featured). The teaching kitchen. The Kitchen Council’s commercial kitchen space.