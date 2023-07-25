Dave Chappelle will perform in Omaha on Sept. 18.

The award-winning stand-up comic, actor and creator of the sketch comedy TV series “Chappelle’s Show” will perform at the CHI Health Center. His appearance in Omaha will come as part of his stand-up comedy tour “Dave Chappelle Live.” The tour will kick off on Aug. 22 in New York City.

Tickets for the tour will be available on a presale basis on Wednesday. General tickets will be sold starting Thursday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Cameras, cell phones and recording devices will not be allowed during the show. Anyone arriving with phones and smart watches will be required to place their devices in secure pouches. The pouches will be unlocked at the end of the show. If anyone needs to access their phone during the show, they must go to a designated unlocking station in the lobby.

Anyone caught with their cell phone in the venue will be immediately kicked out of the show.

