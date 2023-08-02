The inaugural concert of the rebranded Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival is this Friday in downtown Omaha.

The outdoor concert will feature the world premiere of “Dawning” by Kinan Azmeh and Layale Chaker, a double concerto for improvising musicians and orchestra that was commissioned by the festival with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

The four-year-old event had been known as the Lincoln Crossroads until this year. Musician Erik Higgins founded it in 2019 after being inspired by cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s Silkwood ensemble, which celebrates artistic collaboration between performers from a variety of nations and cultural traditions.

“The rebranding of the festival is to encompass the rest of the state and renaming it to the Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival is part of the ongoing effort to make it the premiere summer music event in the plains,” said Higgins, who is the festival’s artistic director.

He plans to expand the festival to other cities in Nebraska and across the region in the coming years.

Azmeh and Chaker, who frequently perform at music festivals, are rising stars among international composers. The New York premiere of “Dawning” will be in late October and the work will be performed Oct. 30 by Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to the Omaha concert, the festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at several locations in Lincoln. It will feature about 50 artists who will perform music in genres ranging from jazz to classical to folk to indie electronic, as well as a storytelling slam, workshops, jam sessions and more.

“The festival’s audience includes robust representation from Nebraska’s immigrant, refugee and minority communities, much like the artistic roster,” Higgins said in a press release. “(It) is one of the most exciting cultural events in the region.”

The schedule for the Omaha concert, in Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront near 12th and Douglas Streets:

7:30 p.m. – Kuvi Taki, traditional Peruvian

8 p.m. – “Dawning”

8:30 p.m. – Authentic Light Orchestra, Armenian jazz-folk fusion

9 p.m.: Seamus Egan and Maeve Gilchrist, modern Irish

9:30 p.m. – toechter, German-indie electronic

10 p.m. – Sandeep Das, Rajib Karmaker & Friends, tabla, sitar and ensemble

The Omaha concert is free, but the Lincoln portion requires tickets. A two-day pass is $80 adults, $32 students and $20 children ages 6 to 12; Saturday passes are $50 adults, $25 students and $12.50 children ages 6 to 12; Sunday passes are $40 adults, $20 students and $10 children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to NebraskaMusicFest.org

SNAP Productions announces season

The cult-favorite musical “Heathers” and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “American Idiot” are among the shows that SNAP Productions will present in its 2023-2024 season.

Theater officials recently announced the lineup, though they didn’t offer exact dates or locations for the productions.

“American Idiot,” based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning hit album of the same name, will open the season this fall. It includes every song from that recording as well as some from the group’s followup, “21st Century Breakdown.” It’s about three disgruntled men who flee to the city from their hometown as they try to make sense of a post-9/11 world.

The winter production is “Boy,” by Anna Ziegler. The play, inspired by a true story, is about the complications of trying to find love in a new body and the bonds between doctor and patient.

“5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” is the spring show. It's a comedy set in 1956 about sexual innuendos, repressions and discoveries that come to light when atomic bomb sirens sound during an annual small-town breakfast.

“Heathers: The Musical” is scheduled for summer 2024. It’s based on the classic 1989 film about three mean girls who rule Westerburg High School and the misfit who plans to bring them down.

The season will also include an as-yet unannounced staged reading, a “Boozy Bard” series and a Directors Workshop.

SNAP has been without a permanent home since the space it shared with the Shelterbelt Theater in midtown Omaha was sold in 2018. It went dormant for a while but announced a comeback last year.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023

More information can be found at facebook.com/snapprods/

Playhouse honors top talent of season

Thomas Gjere and Tammy Ra’ recently won the Fonda McGuire award for most outstanding performances of the just-ended season at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Gjere was honored for his turn as Dewey Finn in the musical “School of Rock” and Tammy Ra’ won for her work in the one-woman show “Pretty Fire.”

Winners of the Mary Peckham Award for a memorable performance in a feature role were Zhomontee Watson, “Dreamgirls”; Paul T. Hanson, “Little Shop of Horrors”; Ryan Everhart, “The Legend of Georgia McBride; and Kerri Forrester for “August Wilson’s Fences”

Supporting players were honored with the Barbara Ford Award: Wayne Hudson II, “Rent”; DJ Tyree, “Rent”; Josh Peyton, “Little Shop of Horrors”; Dennis Collins, “The Legend of Georgia McBride”: L. James Wright, “August Wilson’s Fences.”

The Elaine Jabenis Cameo Award: Logan Graves, “School of Rock,” and Xavier Carr, “Rent.”

Bill Bailey Debut Award: Isa Gott, “Rent”; Karissa Denae Johnson, “Dreamgirls”; Ryan Figgins, “The Legend of Georgia McBride”; and Anthony Montegut, “August Wilson’s Fences.”

The Jim Eisenhardt Outstanding Youth Award went to two kids in “School of Rock,” Vivian Rose and Zidyn Burton.

And Jerry Longe, who recently retired after 17 years as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” won the Charles Jones Award. The citation is named after the former Playhouse artistic director who adapted the Charles Dickens holiday story into a musical play.

Jazz on the Green returns

After a week’s hiatus because of hot weather, Jazz on the Green resumes this Thursday at Turner Park near 31st and Farnam Streets.

Chad Stoner Band is the evening’s headliner. Stoner and the group are known for their R&B and funk prowess and fiery performances. It features Stoner, a gospel-infused saxophone artist, plus Mitch Towne on keyboards, Miles Jasnowski on guitar, Jacob Sorenson on bass and Jonathan Sanders on drums.

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, in partnership with the Blues Society of Omaha, is the opening act.

The lawn opens at 5 p.m. for blankets and lawn chairs. Picnics, beer and wine, and leashed pets are welcome, but hard liquor is not. The preshow is at 6 p.m. and the main act starts at 7:30.

Go to o-pa.org for more info.

Abendmusik reveals new lineup

A Kansas City chamber choir, a bluegrass band and a community sing for Georg Friedrich Handel’s “Messiah” are among the programs during the coming season of the Abendmusik series in Lincoln.

It will include nine free concerts at First-Plymouth United Church of Christ. Free-will offerings at each concert will go to Lincoln nonprofits, including Cedars, Voices of Hope, the Asian Community and Cultural Center, People’s City Mission and Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

Last year, the series netted more than $18,000 for area charities.

The 2023-24 schedule:

Sept. 24: Te Deum Chamber Choir from Kansas City performs “Truer Words,” music inspired by influential poets, thinkers and faith leaders throughout the ages.

Nov. 5: The Monroe Crossing Bluegrass Band with the Plymouth Choir, featuring Carol Barnett’s “The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.”

Nov. 26: “Messiah” sing-along.

Dec. 10: “Let Every Heart Prepare Him Room,” an Abendmusik concert.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Last Blast, with the Plymouth Brass and guest organist Alcee Chriss.

Feb. 9: The Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble, nine professional singers from across the country who celebrate racial, ethnic and gender diversity through artistic excellence in music.

Feb. 26: Youth Masterworks Festival at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts, featuring more than 300 students from six Lincoln high schools.

March 29: The sounding light chamber choir and orchestra perform “St. John’s Passion” by Johann Sebastian Bach in observance of Good Friday.

April 27: The 80-member Wartburg Choir from Waverly, Iowa.

The concerts will be streamed at abendmusik.org, where you will find performance times and other information about the series.

Artist talk at KANEKO

James Surls will celebrate the release of the “Nightshade” and “Red Bone” catalogue and the closing of his exhibition on Saturday at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St.

The catalogue is a beautifully illustrated hardcover book published by KANEKO that is a reflective account of Surls’ artistic journey, featuring fresh perspectives and new sculptures. It includes essays by New York Times bestselling author Stephen Harrigan and contemporary art curator and historian Paul Schimmel.

The evening begins with a reception with Surls for KANEKO members from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Surls then will discuss his creative process and the retrospective roots of his exhibition in a sit-down 2nd floor gallery conversation from 5 to 7 p.m.

Surls is one of the most preeminent living artists in the country. His works are displayed in major art museums and public and private art collections around the world, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington. D.C., the Centro Cultural Arte Contemporaneo in Mexico City and the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Organ concert at the Rose Theater

Pipe organist Dave Wickerham will play the historic Mighty Wurlitzer organ in concert on Sunday at the Rose Theater near 20th and Farnam Streets.

The 3 p.m. event is $20 general admission and tickets are available at the door.

The River City Theatre Organ Society is presenting the concert. Go to rctos.com for more information.