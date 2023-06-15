Omaha Community Playhouse Executive Director Katie Broman announced her resignation Thursday.

Broman said she wants to return to her previous career in marketing and communications. She will continue to lead the Playhouse until the board of directors names an interim executive director and the leadership transition has begun.

She began her Playhouse career in 2010 as the director of marketing and public relations, but left to take a similar job at Opera Omaha. She rejoined the theater staff as executive director in 2017 after a nationwide search, replacing Tim Schmad, who retired.

“We understand Katie’s decision and her desire to return to dive back into her passion areas of marketing, communications and fundraising, and we are grateful for her transparency and advance notice about her intentions,” Playhouse Board of Trustees Chairman Bruce Friedlander said in a press release. “We want to thank Katie for her ongoing dedication to OCP during a transition.”

He said the board will conduct a local, regional and national search for a new executive director.

During her tenure, Broman presided over the creation of a mobile sensory theater, guided the Playhouse safely through the pandemic with both virtual and live productions and implemented stipends for actors and crew members for the first time in the theater’s history, among other accomplishments.

