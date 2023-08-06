The former curriculum specialist for visual and performing arts at South High School is now the interim executive director at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

Becky Noble, who retired from her job at South last year, was also the executive director of the now-closed Dundee Dinner Theatre and is a longtime Omaha singer and actress who has been in numerous Playhouse productions.

She is replacing Katie Broman, who resigned in July to return to her former career in marketing. Broman had been the theater’s top administrator since 2017 when she replaced Tim Schmad. She joined the Playhouse staff for the first time in 2010 as its public relations director, then left for a time to take a similar job at Opera Omaha.

In 2010, Noble received the Governor’s Arts Award for Excellence in Arts Education.

“We believe that Becky’s knowledge of and passion for OCP and the Omaha theater community, coupled with her leadership experience, make her the ideal candidate for this interim position,” Playhouse board president Camille Metoyer Moten said in a press release.

