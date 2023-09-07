The new Omaha Performing Arts community engagement and education building now has an official name and a construction launch date.

Groundbreaking on the $108 million Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement will be Oct. 11, Omaha Performing Arts leaders announced Thursday. They estimate that the center will open in spring 2026.

The name was awarded in recognition of a substantial gift from Tenaska, a leading U.S. energy company that was founded in Omaha and is still based here.

Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said she was thrilled to name the center after Tenaska, one of the largest privately held companies in the country.

“This generous commitment, along with gifts from other donors, will support our newest venue, serving O-pa’s mission and broadening our ability to reach thousands of students and participants through performing arts education and engagement programs for our community,” she said in a press release.

The center will be at 12th Street between Dodge and Douglas Streets, east of the Holland Center.

It will have additional rehearsal, workshop and classroom spaces to accommodate O-pa education and community outreach programs, which already serve more than 100,000 students, teachers and other Omaha-area residents. It also will have a large event venue.

Plans for the project were launched after Omaha Performing Arts officials determined the Holland Center was out of room for those activities.

Howard Hawks, Tenaska founder and chairman emeritus, said he was proud that his company was able to fund a center that would reach so many people from Omaha and beyond.

“We specifically searched for a project that would be enjoyed by anyone and everyone, would draw people together and would tangibly demonstrate Tenaska’s pride and loyalty to our larger Omaha community,” he said.

Hawks also expressed pride in Tenaska’s employees, “who have proven to be generous in their contributions of time, talent and treasure to worthy causes in Omaha and throughout the country.”

The center is the final structure in a three-pronged O-pa campus that includes the Holland Center and Steelhouse Omaha. The three venues are designed by Ennead Architects (formerly Polshek Partnership), original designer of the Holland Center, and Holland Basham Architects of Omaha.

More than 500,000 people attend events at the Holland Center and Orpheum Theater combined each year. When you add events at Steelhouse, Omaha Performing Arts has an estimated yearly impact of $61 million on the region each year.