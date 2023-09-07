You can sample a series of opera’s greatest hits at a free al fresco concert this Friday night.

Opera Outdoors, the annual end-of-summer bash from Opera Omaha, starts at 7 p.m. in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing near 31st and Farnam Streets.

Live performances from the company’s Holland Community Opera Fellows, Jazmin Salaberrios and Alejandra Sandoval-Montanez, plus the Opera Omaha Chorus and some special guest soloists will be on the program.

The conductor will be Josh Quinn, Opera Omaha’s head of music, with stage direction by Frances Rabalais and lighting by Aaron Craig.

KVNO Radio personalities Gabriel Escalera and Jeff Koterba will be hosts for the evening.

The park will open at 5:30 p.m. for pre-concert activities such as a Kid’s Zone with balloon animals, an arts and crafts station and lawn games for all ages.

Opening acts are the Gotta Be Me Heartlight Choir from the Ollie Webb Center and Blooming Senior Dancers from the Intercultural Senior Center.

Lawn chairs and snacks are welcome. If it rains, the concert will be postponed until Saturday.

Music legend to perform

A diva from a different genre will perform in Omaha next week.

Legendary Motown singer Diana Ross, who became a star with The Supremes in the 1960s, will present a concert at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Supremes became one of the most successful recording acts of all time with hits like “Stop! in the Name of Love,” “Come See About Me” and “Someday We’ll Be Together.”

Ross split from the group in 1970 for an equally successful solo career, producing Top 40 hits such as “Love Hangover” and “Upside Down.” She won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Twice, both as a solo artist and for her time with The Supremes and has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards for her recordings.

She also has starred in several movies and was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in “Lady Sings the Blues.”

Tickets for the Omaha stop on her Music Legacy Tour 2023 range from $60.50 tp $180.50 and are available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Life of Johnny Cash

A country music icon is being celebrated in the new show from the Omaha Series, staged by Billy McGuigan’s Rave On Productions.

“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” opens tonight and will run Friday and Saturday nights through Sept. 23.

The production delves into the struggles and successes that made Cash one of the best songwriters and storytellers in any genre of American music. It features a variety of selections from his songbook, including the title song, “Daddy Sang Bass,” “The Man in Black” and his final hit, “Hurt.”

Veteran Omaha actor Benn Sieff portrays the legendary singer. Others in the cast include Jay Hanson, Angela Jenson Frey, Matthew McGuigan, Jay Srygley, Brandon Bakke and Aaron Slagle.

Kimberly Faith Hickman is the director and choreographer and Matthew McGuigan is the music director.

Tickets for the show are $35 a piece and are available at theomahaseries.com or the Rave On Box office at 402-682-2868. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The production is at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St.

Magicians at Lincoln theater

If you’re in the mood for some magic this weekend, you can make the short drive to Lincoln’s Tada Theatre for a show filled with tricks, illusion and mentalism.

David Michael Fox and Theron Milo Christensen, both experienced mystery art performers, will present a show on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30.

Fox, known as the Midwest Mentalist, has played clubs all over the United States. Christensen, dubbed the Rocky Mountain Wizard, recently appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and has earned a reputation as an inventor of original magic.

Tickets for the performance are $15 and are available at tadatheatre.info. Seating is limited.

Doors — and the bar — open at 6:45 each evening. The theater is at 701 P St. in the historic Haymarket District.

Auditions

Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 10 a.m. Sept. 16 and 17, SNJ Studio of Music, 5330 S. 136th St. Several adult and youth ensembles roles are open. Rehearsals begin Nov. 14 and the production runs from Dec. 14 to 17. People older than 18 will be compensated. Go to resonancevoices.org/auditions for more information and signups.

Opera Omaha Chorus, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28, 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30, Opera Omaha Rehearsal Space, 2215 Leavenworth St. For more information and to register, go to operaomaha.org/blog/chorus-auditions

“A Christmas Story” audition workshop, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Chanticleer Theater, Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment. Be prepared to move and tap dance and talk with the director. Wear something comfortable. Auditions will be Sept. 17 and 19. Information: paceartsiowa.