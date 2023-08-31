Previews and program notes call “Clyde’s” a dark comedy, and most audience members at a recent Omaha Community Playhouse show laughed loudly and frequently at the clever dialogue.

Yes, it was funny — sometimes extremely so — but I found myself unable to do anything but chuckle weakly at the bulk of the jokes, and I’ve been pondering possible reasons for that since I left the theater.

The Playhouse production of the fresh-off-Broadway play by Lynn Nottage was exceptional, from Alex Rodriguez’s direction, to Jim Othuse’s set, to Hannah Lajba’s beautifully outrageous costumes and cool music by Jordan the Ninja.

And the performances were as good as you would see in a city more than twice our size. I finally concluded that one of those portrayals was so stunning that it — at least partly — caused my silence.

“Clyde’s” is the story of a sadistic woman who hires ex-cons to run a diner, and her workers, who dare to dream of improving their lives.

She, too, was in prison and remains in there even as she seems to walk free: She’s scared to death of the apparently nefarious people who finance the restaurant. Though she occasionally — and briefly — shows a vulnerable side, she tamps down any empathy she has for her employees with a shockingly callous attitude.

The workers look up to Montrellous, the main cook, who has a Zen-like countenance and a magical way with sandwiches. He’s the only one brave enough to ever-so-slightly challenge the brutal owner, and encourages his colleagues to concoct their own culinary creations. Sandwiches, it seems, may be the path to redemption.

Playhouse regular Kerri Forrester fiercely — and fearlessly — embraces the role of Clyde in an intense performance. Her crazy, wicked cackle, profane attacks on her subordinates and piercing sarcasm make the diner operator darkly amusing — and scary enough to frighten even hardened former inmates.

Her Clyde is so believable that I was too busy cringing and feeling sorry for her victims to rustle up many laughs, despite how brilliantly Nottage used humor in her script. It was tough to watch Clyde’s casual yet extreme abuse of other humans.

Over the last year, Forrester has displayed her considerable acting skills in “Fences” and “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Playhouse, but for me, “Clyde’s” instantly became her tour de force.

The other cast members are wonderful as well. Newcomer Aaron Quinton-Thomas Butler’s understated performance as the spiritual, even-tempered and determined Montrellous is the right counterpart to Clyde’s huge and menacing personality. I expect to see him many more times on the Playhouse stage.

Newbie Angel Hernandez plays Rafael, a gentle line cook, with appropriate warmth and passion. I imagine he will be back, too.

Veterans Olivia Howard and Josh Peyton round out the cast. Howard is Letitia, who stole from a drugstore to support her disabled daughter. Peyton reprises his role as Jason from another Nottage play, “Sweat,” which was at the Playhouse a couple of years ago. In “Sweat,” Jason gets carried away in a bar fight and seriously injures someone, and in “Clyde’s” it’s rewarding to watch him recover from incarceration and find joy in his new job.

I’ve enjoyed seeing both actors at the Playhouse and other local venues over the years, and they didn’t disappoint in “Clyde’s.”

Othuse, a longtime Playhouse veteran, outdid himself with the set. We never saw the dining area, but — enhanced by his lighting scheme — the set depicted a diner kitchen exactly as I imagined it.

Note to parents: This show is not suitable for young children or probably even middle-schoolers, depending on how you might pre-teach. It is rife with profanity and overtly sexual language and gestures. A small kid was in the front row the night I was there, and I was glad she fell asleep.

Don’t let that stop you from coming, however. This show is worth the price of a babysitter and is a notable Playhouse debut for Rodriguez, who recently arrived in Omaha to become the theater’s associate artistic director.

Amid all the seamy situations and dialogue in “Clyde’s,” most of the characters and themes have a sweet, even uplifting quality that I found compelling. Trust me: You’ll be rooting for the kitchen crew all night long.