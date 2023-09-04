With a gut-wrenching. last-second loss to the Golden Gophers Thursday night, Husker fans are hungrier than ever for a victory. And with Saturday’s matchup looming at former Big 8/Big 12 rival Colorado, people are planning watch parties.

How better to root for dear old Nebraska U than devouring the Buffalos — Buffalo-flavored appetizers, that is. Wings are a perennial favorite, but there are lots of ways to cook with tangy, spicy Buffalo sauce. We’re sharing five of our favorite not-so-typical Buffalo snacks and appetizers.

We start with a lightened-up version of Buffalo chicken dip. Substituting Greek yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese for the cream cheese cuts the fat and calories and ups the protein. Serve alongside carrot sticks and celery for those who want to be extra virtuous and tortilla chips for those who don’t.

Imagine the perfect marriage of caramel corn and Buffalo wings and you’d have Sweet and Spicy Buffalo Popcorn. It may sound strange but it’s quite addicting. Pop it in your mouth and it starts out sweet, just like caramel corn. But there’s a spicy Buffalo kick at the end. Trust me, you might want to make a double batch.

Buffalo chicken taquitos are game-day finger food, plain and simple. This version is baked instead of fried. The filling can be made a day or two ahead and the finished taquitos can hold in a warmed oven until game time.

Loaded potato skins and jalapeno poppers are classic appetizers. We put our spin on these dishes by topping them each with a Buffalo chicken mixture and blue cheese. We swapped out the jalapenos for sweet peppers, but if your motto is “bring on the heat,” jalapenos are tasty too! For both of these dishes, the filling/topping mixture can be made a day in advance to ease game day prep.

Buffalo Chicken Taquitos

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup ranch dressing

½ cup Buffalo sauce

4 cups shredded chicken

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

24 flour tortillas, fajita size

Non-stick spray

1. Preheat oven to 450 F.

2. Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

3. Mix softened cream cheese, ranch dressing, and Buffalo sauce until well combined in a large bowl. The mixture should be smooth. We used a hand mixer.

4. Mix the shredded rotisserie chicken and shredded cheese into the cream cheese mixture.

5. For each taquito, spoon a large tablespoon of the chicken mixture onto each flour tortilla. Spread in a thin line from one side to the other.

6. Roll each tortilla up tightly around the chicken mixture and place seam side down on the baking sheet.

7. Continue assembling each taquito one at a time until you’re done.

8. Once all taquitos have been assembled and placed on the baking sheet, generously spray the tops with non-stick cooking spray.

9. Bake for 10 minutes. Pull from oven and flip taquitos over. Bake for an additional 5-10 minutes or until golden brown.

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

6 slices center-cut bacon, cut into ¼-inch strips

10–12 mini sweet peppers

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded chicken

½ cup shredded cheddar (about 2 ounces)

¼ cup Buffalo sauce

2 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles

For serving, as desired: Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, chopped cilantro or parsley

1. Cook the bacon: Add the bacon to a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is rendered and crisp. Use a slotted spoon to carefully transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.

2. Slice the peppers: Use a small knife to remove top 1/3 of each pepper lengthwise. Use a small spoon to remove the seeds and any excess ribs from the inside of the pepper. Trim stems as needed. Set aside.

3. Make the Buffalo chicken filling: Add the bacon, cream cheese, chicken, cheddar cheese and Buffalo sauce to a medium bowl. Use an electric mixer or wooden spoon to combine.

4. Assemble the Buffalo chicken poppers: Spoon 1-2 tablespoons of the Buffalo chicken mixture into each prepared pepper. Use the back of the spoon or your fingers, as needed, to press the filling into the nooks and crannies of the pepper.

5. Chill: Place the assembled Buffalo chicken poppers in the refrigerator to set for at least 1 hour, or the freezer for at least 20 minutes.

6. Bake Buffalo chicken poppers: Arrange the assembled poppers on a parchment-lined baking sheet for easy clean up. Bake at 425 F for 10-12 minutes, until the filling begins to bubble.

7. Serve: As soon as the poppers are cool enough to handle, serve topped with extra Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and a sprinkling of blue cheese crumbles.

Adapted from playswellwithbutter.com

Spicy and Sweet Buffalo Popcorn

Cooking spray

8 cups popped popcorn, see note

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup corn syrup

½ cup butter, cut into small cubes

½ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup Frank’s RedHot

½ teaspoon baking soda

1. Preheat oven to 250 F. Spray a roaster pan with oil. Add popcorn and let it warm in the oven while making the caramel.

2. Combine brown sugar, corn syrup, butter and salt in a heavy-bottomed, 2-quart saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring continually until it boils. Cook, without stirring, until reaching 240 F, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

3. Stir Buffalo sauce carefully into the caramel; it may spit and bubble. Return to heat; bring to a boil, stirring until it again reaches 240 F, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the baking soda.

4. Remove roaster pan from the oven. Pour spicy caramel mixture carefully over the popcorn. Toss to completely coat. Return to the oven.

5. Bake in oven until dry, about 45-60 minutes. Stirring every 15-20 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and spread out on parchment paper. Let cool for 10 minutes; break up large clusters.

7. Store in an air-tight container.

NOTE: ½ cup of unpopped popcorn kernels will yield 8 cups popped

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

2 cups cooked chicken shredded

½ cup Greek yogurt

½ cup cottage cheese

½ cup Frank’s RedHot or Buffalo sauce of choice

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup green onion chopped, plus more for garnish

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles

1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the cheddar cheese.

2. Add the chicken, yogurt, cottage cheese, hot sauce, remaining cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, green onion, garlic powder and salt to a large mixing bowl and stir to combine. Transfer mixture to an oven-safe bowl, then place the bowl on a baking sheet.

3. Sprinkle the reserved cheddar cheese on top, then bake the dip for 15-20 minutes.

4. Top dip with the blue cheese and extra green onions. Serve with chips, carrots and/or celery.

Buffalo Chicken Potato Skins

6 small to medium russet potatoes

Olive oil or vegetable oil

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup Buffalo sauce

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 tablespoon powdered ranch seasoning

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

Sliced green onions

Blue cheese dressing

1. Scrub and dry the potatoes. Pierce each one with a fork or a knife. Rub each potato with olive oil or vegetable oil.

2. Preheat oven to 425 F. Bake potatoes for 1 hour. Let cool until cool enough to handle.

3. Cut each potato in half horizontally. Scoop out the pulp, leaving ¼ of an inch.

4. Turn oven heat up to 450 F. Coat both sides of potatoes with oil. Lightly season both sides of potatoes with salt and pepper.

5. Place on a baking sheet lined with foil. Bake cut side down for 10 minutes. Flip over and bake 10 more minutes.

6. Reduce oven temperature to 350 F.

7. In a medium bowl, use a hand-held electric mixer to beat cream cheese and Buffalo sauce until smooth.

8. Stir in chicken, powdered ranch seasoning and pepper jack cheese.

9. Divide mixture between potato skins. Bake 8 to 10 minutes.

10. Drizzle with blue cheese dressing, extra Buffalo sauce and sprinkle with green onions.

Adapted from spicysouthernkitchen.com