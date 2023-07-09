Wine lovers have a new opportunity to socialize.

The Winery, in Clocktower Village, now has a wine club. For $50, members get two seasonal bottles of wine and an invitation to a Wine Club gathering each month.

Club “meetings” include a free glass of wine, education about that month’s varietals, charcuterie and live music. At the end of the evening, members take home their monthly selections. The social is every third Thursday; the next one is July 20 from 4-6 p.m.

You can learn more about the club and sign up at wineryomaha.com.

The Winery, at 741 N. 98th St., had been in business for more than 30 years before it closed in 2019. With real estate broker Holly Jones, entrepreneur Julie Hockney reopened it in a revamped form at the same location last December. It now serves homemade soup, sandwiches, and sides, and offers catering in addition to a variety of wines.

It’s also now open to Hockney’s retail interior design showroom next door and to Bouquet, her floral design studio, so patrons can grab lunch, shop for gifts or home goods and buy flowers all in one place.

The Winery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Free cheeseburgers for kids

Families can have an inexpensive burger bash each week in July.

Cheeseburgers – A Take-Out Joint is offering free meals for kids on Wednesdays through the end of the month.

Here’s the deal: For every adult meal you purchase, you get a children’s meal at no cost.

The offer is good for people who dine-in at one of the restaurant’s three locations: 6610 S. 168th St. Suite 10, 4007 Farnam St. and 10730 Pacific St. Suite 150.

Each has slightly different hours, so check them out at ineedcheeseburgers.com.

Wine for Bastille Day

C’est magnifique!

Spirit World and High Tea Omaha are having a French wine dinner for Bastille Day.

The event, at 6 p.m. on July 16, will feature a menu from Certified Executive Chef Cedric Fichepain and wine pairings from Alzuri, who is Spirit World’s wine manager. Diners will get a four-course meal and wine pairings for $125 a person.

The menu includes Bouchée à la Reine (creamy seafood in a puff pastry), Vichyssoise soup, Blanquette de Veau (with crusted roasted baby potatoes and broccolini) and a lemon tart.

Reservations are required, with no refunds or cancellations within 72 hours of the event.

Tickets are available at spiritworldwine.com (click on the events tab).

These doughnuts are loaded

Proprietors of a mini doughnut stand based in Oakland, Nebraska, say they’re taking their business to a whole new level.

We’re inclined to agree, but you can be the judge.

Barnbites Mini Donuts is serving fresh, hot cornbread mini doughnuts at several events this summer. Dubbed “The Sauced Swine,” the doughnuts are topped with smoked pork, drizzled with a signature barbecue sauce and finished with “cowboy candy,” aka candied jalapeno peppers.

They will be available at John C. Fremont Days in Fremont, Nebraska, July 14-16; the Burt County Fair in Oakland, July 21-23; Nebraska’s BIG Rodeo in Burwell, Nebraska, July 26-29; and the Midwest Classic Truck Show at the Burt County Fairgrounds in Oakland, Aug. 4-5.

Barnbites’ traditional sweet doughnuts will also be available at every event.

Bourbon, barbecue and beer

A dinner featuring craft beer, drinks from WhistlePig whiskey distillery and barbecue is set for July 16 at 402 eat + drink in Village Pointe shopping center.

The four-course meal is $80 per person.

WhistlePig, based in Vermont, distills the world’s most awarded rye whiskey, according to its website. You can find recipes and learn more about it at

You can order tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner at 402-290-2662. The restaurant is at 17305 Davenport St. #Q-115.

<&rule>

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 35 essential restaurants Stella’s Bar & Grill UMAMI Asian Cuisine Le Bouillon V. Mertz La Buvette M’s Pub The Boiler Room Restaurant Blue Sushi Sake Grill Kitchen Table Block 16 El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Johnny’s Cafe Dinker's Time Out Chicken Lo Sole Mio Modern Love Crescent Moon Coneflower Creamery La Casa Pizzaria Salween Thai Saddle Creek Breakfast Club Dario's Brasserie Pitch Pizzeria Yoshitomo Au Courant Ika Ramen & Izakaya Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen The Drover El Basha Mediterranean Grill Twisted Cork Bistro Tired Texan BBQ The Jaipur Le Voltaire French Restaurant Dante Runza