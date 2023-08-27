‘Clyde’s” making sandwiches at Omaha Community Playhouse through Sept. 17.
In Pulitzer Prize winning author Lynn Nottage’s play, Clyde runs a sandwich shop employing ex-cons who she belittles and abuses. The 2022 Broadway production earned “This is Us” actor Ron Cephas Jones, who died Aug. 19, an Emmy nomination.
Glasgow, Scotland, sits on the River Clyde, sacred to Celtic goddess Clota. It’s unclear if the river was named after the goddess or vice versa.
Clyde’s a rare Scottish surname indicating one’s ancestors lived by the river. In the 1850 United States census, 375 persons with the last name Clyde are found. Seven had Clyde as a first name — not surprising given the then-new custom of turning surnames into given names.
The first name Clyde didn’t stay rare: 7,179 men were named Clyde in 1880, while only 832 Americans had the surname.
Various factors may have contributed. In the 1850s, poem “Clyde” by John Wilson (1720-1789) was republished. Wilson celebrated a masculine river, writing “Clyde’s wide bed ten thousand torrents fill, His rage the murmuring mountain streams augment.”
In the 1850s Philadelphia-based Thomas Clyde (1812-1885) owned the Clyde Line, America’s biggest steamship company.
In 1858, Britain’s Field Marshal Colin Campbell (1792-1863), hero of the Crimean War and Indian Mutiny, was created Baron Clyde.
None of those fully explains why many blue collar Americans, mostly in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Iowa, started naming sons Clyde around 1858.
One of 1850’s Clydes, three-year-old Clyde Perrin of Baton Rouge, was female — as is Nottage’s title character. Though never nearly as common (and more likely to be Southern) female Clyde was among the top thousand names from 1880 until 1932, helped by Mary Nauman’s 1873 novel “Clyde Wardleigh’s Promise,” where love-stricken Clyde dies rather than break a promise to her mother never to marry.
Clyde peaked at 51st for boys in 1904, staying in the top 100 until 1939. Probably the most famous Clyde was Clyde Barrow (1910-1934) of infamous bank-robbing, murdering duo Bonnie and Clyde. The 1967 film starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway cemented their fame. It did nothing, however, to revive Clyde as a baby name. It left the top thousand in 1999.
In December 2013 a “Bonnie and Clyde” television miniseries starring Emile Hirsch as Barrow aired on A&E, History, and Lifetime. Clyde immediately jumped back onto the top thousand list, rising to 688th in 2022. Bonnie rose at exactly the same time.
Why did the 2013 series bring Clyde back when the hugely popular 1967 film didn’t? It’s not because today’s parents are more likely to excuse Barrow’s crimes. In 1967 the typical Clyde was 63. In 2013, 109 years after its last peak, fewer young parents remembered an elderly Clyde and so were able to see it as a cool retro revival.
Of course many Clydes are more worthy namesakes than Barrow. Clyde Fitch (1865-1909) was the most successful Broadway playwright of the early 20th century. Animal trainer and circus mogul Beatty (1903-1965); astronomer Tombaugh (1906-1997), discoverer of Pluto; and pro basketball Hall of Famer Drexler (1962) add luster to Clyde’s fame.
Clyde’s sound makes it a “different but not too different” shift from modern fashions like Kyle, Miles and Ryder. The new river of Clydes may soon become a torrent.
