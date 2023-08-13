Nancy’s leaving the small screen next week.

“Nancy Drew,” the third television series based on the classic young adult detective novels, ends its four-year run on the CW Aug. 23.

Nancy was originally derived from Agnes. In medieval England Agnes was pronounced “Annis,” with nickname “Ancy.” In some dialects, “mine” was used for “my”. “Mine Ancy” eventually became “my Nancy.” Nell developed from Ellen and Ned from Edward the same way.

Annis was often confused with Ann. Soon Anns as well as Agneses were called Nancy. When literacy increased after 1600 and the “g” in Agnes started being pronounced, Nancy switched to just being a nickname for Ann.

By 1800, many thought of Nancy as being a separate name. That’s shown in the 1850 United States census, where despite most entries not including middle names, 2,411 women were listed as “Nancy Ann.”

The total number of Nancys in 1850 was 263,261 — over 10 times as many as in Britain’s 1851 census, when total populations were similar.

After 1860, Nancy receded. In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly baby name lists start, it ranked 62nd. Its lowest year was 1909, at 118th.

Nancy’s big revival coincided with the fame of Nancy Astor (1879-1964). Virginia-born Nancy Langhorne married Waldorf, son of Viscount Astor, in 1906. He entered Parliament in 1909, but had to resign in 1919 when his father’s death made him Viscount. Nancy won election to his seat, becoming the first woman in Britain’s Parliament.

Lady Astor’s fame led to a minor revival for Nancy in Britain, and a big comeback in America. By 1930, when teen detective Nancy Drew first appeared in “The Secret of the Old Clock,” it ranked 24th.

When 8-year-old comic strip character Nancy was created by Ernie Bushmiller in 1933, Nancy ranked 11th. Its high point came in 1947, when 1.78% of newborn American girls received the name, ranking it 7th.

By then Nancy was again rare in Britain. Perhaps one reason for Nancy’s greater American success was a woman unknown in her own lifetime — Nancy Hanks Lincoln (1784-1818), Abraham’s mother. Though she died when her son was only nine, Rosemary Benet’s 1933 poem “Nancy Hanks,” where her ghost asks what happened to Abe, helped turn her into a tragic romantic figure.

Nancy was still occasionally a nickname for Ann. One examples is First Lady Nancy Reagan (1921-2016) who was named Anne Robbins at birth but called Nancy since childhood.

Nancy as a full name stayed in the top 10 through 1955 and the top 50 through 1970. Many of the thousands of Nancys born since 1920 and their friends found a role model in Nancy Drew. Sandra Day O’Connor, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush are among those who were inspired to reach their goals reading about Nancy Drew, who repairs her own car while solving crimes.

Former House speaker Pelosi (born 1940), jazz singer Wilson (1937-2018), and figure skater Kerrigan (1969) are famous Nancys. One who should be better known is astronomer Nancy Roman (1925-2018), NASA’s first woman executive, “Mother of the Hubble Space Telescope.”

With the typical American Nancy now 76, it only ranked 997th for babies last year. Ironically, it’s finally on the upswing in England, ranking 65th there in 2021. In another generation Nancy will surely reclaim its place as a beloved American name.