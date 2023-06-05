Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will appear at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Oct. 7.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 12.

Dunham’s appearance will be part of his “Still Not Canceled” tour. The comedian has performed in Nebraska before, including at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island last year.

From June 2007 through May 2022, Dunham has performed live to over 7 million people across nearly 1,400 shows, according to a press release.

