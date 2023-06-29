The couple sitting next to you at Friday’s Memorial Park concert may be here from Texas. Or Connecticut. Or California.

And, if so, they’re probably in town to see the opening act: Peter Noone, longtime lead singer of the 1960s pop band Herman’s Hermits.

They’re from the species known as Noonatics, superfans who sometimes follow Noone across the country. They keep in touch both in person and on Facebook, sharing notes about the shows they see, talking about the merch they buy and even chatting live with Noone himself.

Tom and Patty Carney of Omaha are among the faithful, though they’ve never bothered to join the official fan club. That’s not their thing.

Rather, they said, his concerts — and his often romantic songs — bond them as a couple. They met at Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and have been married for more than 40 years.

“We just want to listen to his music,” said Tom, director of fixed income research and a portfolio manager at Weitz Investment Management. “It’s love stories told clean. ‘There’s a Kind of a Hush,’ (for example) … we enjoy being close to that song.”

Both Tom and Patty were born in 1964, the same year as the Hermits became a thing. So they didn’t experience the band’s soaring success as part of the British Invasion in 1965. All told, Herman’s Hermits had 15 Top 10 singles that sold millions of copies.

Instead, the Carneys were introduced to the group about 10 years ago when they were strolling through Epcot at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and heard a familiar ditty.

“All of a sudden, Patty said. ‘I know that song,’” Tom said.

The tune was “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” one of the group’s most famous singles, which hit the top of the U.S. pop charts in June 1965.

Even if you’re not a baby boomer, you probably know it, too: “I got married to the widow next door. She’s been married seven times before. And every one was an Hen-er-y…”

Noone — and the song — milk that name for all it’s worth, drawing it out, repeating it and spelling it at the end to the point that it became a pop culture classic.

The Carneys sat and listened to more of the show, and were hooked. They’ve seen Noone dozens of times: many performances at Disney World, where he has four-day regular gigs, and concerts closer to home in Iowa and Kansas.

Nearly 60 years after that song was first popular, the Carneys are typical of Noone’s loyal fan base. And he basically started it all himself after running into some rabid followers of another ‘60s rock group on one of his frequent flights. (He still has 108 concerts left this year, which says something about his time in the air.)

“I was on a plane, kind of under the radar. I don’t dress in pink or wear Elton John glasses. I look like a regular businessman,” Noone said in a recent interview from his California home. “There were 20 or 30 people dressed like hippies. I asked them who they were, and they said, ‘we are Deadheads, and we’re going to see the Grateful Dead.”

He learned that they all regularly communicated with one another and often flew together to see the iconic band that played at Woodstock.

“I thought that was the most amazing thing. I mean, you don’t see the Dead on radio or TV, but they have a legion of followers,” Noone said.

He figured he could connect his fans in his social media chatroom, give them a name and create a similar village.

“Now I have thousands of people who are not sad to be called a Noonatic,” he said.

On a recent Facebook chat, Noone called out fans by name and answered their questions about his coming concerts, his health and various other topics. He recalled seeing some regulars at his shows. He seemed to know little tidbits about a lot of lives.

At every concert, the Carneys run into Noonatics: “We have sat next to people from all over,” Tom said. “One woman is always there with (cards painted with) the letters for H-E-N-R-Y.”

He thinks fans love the shows because Noone is a great showman. He’s funny and loves to interact with the audience. It all takes place without the original Hermits; Noone is the only original member of the group.

“His storytelling is really unique,” Tom said. “He tells it as if it’s the most important story you’ve ever heard.”

And, he said, “it doesn’t matter that the music is the same (at each show) because it’s so good.”

Noone credits his popularity to the fact that audiences feel comfortable at his concerts and that they appeal across generations.

“They know that I believe in all my songs,” he said, then backtracked. The whimsical “Henry,” he said, is probably an exception.

He plays only oldies, not new material, including his hits and pieces by other groups from the British Invasion era such as the Dave Clark Five and the Rolling Stones.

And he has absolutely no intention of stopping. At the beginning of each year, he tells himself he has at least 10 more years to go and shouts that mantra at his shows.

“I believe that I can stay healthy for 10 more years, healthy enough that I can present myself without a wheelchair or walker. The way to stay healthy is to do nothing except work,” he said.

And walk. He has a goal of 25,000 steps a year. He held a recent chat session while he was on the treadmill. He said he doesn’t drink, smoke or go to discos.

“My wife has taken good care of me,” said Noone, who is 76. He has been married to Mirelle Strasser Noone since 1968.

The Carneys appreciate all those things. Noone, they said, is wholesome enough that they can share his music and his stories with their six grandchildren, the oldest of whom is 13. Ella, for instance, imitated the British accent in “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter” at a very young age, they said.

And Connor, the 13-year-old, said he plays Noone songs in his head to calm himself down while playing baseball.

The couple are also impressed with the way Noone closes every performance.

“At the end of each concert, he blesses himself,” Tom said. “I like to watch him do that.”

Unfortunately, the Carneys won’t see that in Omaha. Tom had already invited guests over for a pool party when he learned Noone was coming here, so the couple won’t be in the audience at Friday’s Memorial Park bash.

But Noone will still be part of the evening.

“I’ll definitely play some of his songs at the pool,” Carney said.

