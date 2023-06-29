El Muchacho Alegre opened its second Omaha-area location on Thursday.

The restaurant, at 10177 S. 168th Ave. in Gretna, has a huge menu of Mexican favorites including enchiladas, fajitas, seafood, steaks, salads and many other items. It's in the former location of Angus Burgers & Shakes. The original Omaha El Muchacho Alegre is at 6222 N. 72nd St.

A World-Herald team named one of the restaurant’s margaritas as its favorite in a recent taste test. The drinks come in a variety of unusual flavors, including blueberry mint, blood orange, watermelon, spicy mango Tajin and cucumber.

Liquor license approval is pending for the second location, so it will be a few days before you can try a margarita there.

Hours at the north Omaha outlet are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Hours for the new location aren’t yet posted on the Internet.

For more information, go to elmuchachoalegremenu.com.

New Asian restaurant opens downtown

Heart of Asia Cuisines is now open in downtown Omaha.

The restaurant is at 324 S. 14th St. in the former location of Saigon Surface.

As the name implies, it serves a variety of Asian foods. No menu is posted yet, but its Facebook page has a picture of Lang Saeb, pork ribs that are available in a variety of sizes. The ribs, covered in Thai sweet and sour sauce, were an opening weekend special on Friday and Saturday.

Hours at the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

More Goodcents in Omaha

The owners of the Goodcents sandwich shop near Village Pointe recently signed an area representative agreement to build nine new restaurants in the western metro area.

Will and Gina Gregalunas plan to open the eateries in the next four to five years. The first is set to open in March 2024.

At Goodcents, participants in the area representative program invest in a geographic area and are responsible for opening 10 stores within the area's confines. In return, they get a portion of the franchise fees and royalties from the locations.

The couple saved proceeds from their first location to invest in growing their business through the program, according to a press release from Goodcents.

The Gregalunases have been married for 13 years and have two children and three grandchildren. Will works in information technology while Gina operates their restaurant business full time. They opened their first Goodcents in 2015.

Goodcents, a sub sandwich franchise, is known for its signature soft bread that’s baked in-house twice a day, as well as its meats and cheeses that are sliced to order. It also has pasta dishes and packaged dinner entrees for grab-and-go customers.

Salad flights in Tekamah

Over the winter, Master’s Hand in Tekamah, Nebraska, had soup flights for customers in its restaurant, giving diners an opportunity to try several varieties of hearty broths, bouillons and bisques.

The staff there wanted to do something similar for summer. And salad flights were born.

In a video on Facebook, owner Susie Robison said her staff will be making up to 15 different types of salads for the flights. The flights will come with one of the shop’s popular croissants.

Robison said the flights would feature “the old, traditional church lady salads,” offering strawberry pretzel salad as an example.

The flights start the week of July 9 and they will be offered all summer.

Food photography seminar

Corner Kitchen food truck and Rockbrook Camera are sponsoring a photography seminar on July 15.

Participants will get hands-on experience taking pictures of food with help from Canon technical representative John Stoilov. They will learn about composition, lens selection, lighting techniques and other aspects of the craft.

Corner Kitchen will provide the dishes to be photographed and the price of the seminar includes lunch from the food truck.

The seminar runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Rockbrook Camera, 2909 S. 169th Place, Suite 100. Tickets, $30, are available at rockbrookcamera.com.