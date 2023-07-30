Happy Birthday to Mr. Universe, the Terminator, and California’s 38th governor!

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who parlayed fame as a body-builder to become a movie star and governor, turns 76 today.

Arnold’s an ancient Germanic name combining “arn” (eagle) with “walt” (power). Two saints spread it: Arnold of Arnoldsweiler (died about 800), a musician at Charlemagne’s court who used his influence to help the poor; and Arnold of Oudenburg, an abbot who advised drinking beer instead of contaminated water, saving many lives. The second Arnold is the patron saint of hop-pickers and brewers.

Norman conquerors brought the name to England in 1066. Most families whose surname is Arnold had a medieval ancestor with the name. In 2010, Arnold ranked 201st among last names in the United States.

By 1400, first name Arnold was rare in England, with most examples being immigrant merchants or weavers from Flanders. The Victorians’ love of medieval chivalry revived it.

Arnold was more common in America than England. The 1851 British census found 561, while in 1850 there were 2,246 in the United States. Part of the reason was German immigration; 8.1% of Arnolds were born in Germany, compared with 2.5% of all Americans.

More of Arnold’s American popularity came from a prominent New England family. William Arnold (1587-1676) helped found Rhode Island. His son Benedict (1615-1678) was Rhode Island’s first colonial governor. Their fame established Arnold as a given name well before the governor’s great-grandson Benedict (1741-1801) became the Revolution’s most famous traitor. In the 1850s, 12.7% of Arnolds were born in Rhode Island, when only 0.6% of all Americans lived there.

Arnold increased throughout the 19th century, peaking at 89th in 1916.

By 1965 Arnold was down to 241st, out of style along with other Victorian names like Clarence. It became a stock name for comic characters.

Most baby boomers remember Arnold Ziffel, the pig on “Green Acres” (1965-1971) who had his own paper route, signed checks, and predicted the weather. Ron Palillo played naïve hyena-laughing Arnold Horshack on “Welcome Back, Kotter” (1975-1979). Child actor Gary Coleman became famous for phrase “Whatchoo talkin’ ‘bout, Willis?” as Arnold Jackson on “Diff’rent Strokes” (1978-1986).

By the time Schwarzenegger won Mr. Universe (1968-1970) and Mr. Olympia (1970-1975 & 1980) the name Arnold had a dorky image, only somewhat countered by professional golfer Arnold Palmer (1929-2016).

After 1982, when he first became a box office star with “Conan the Barbarian,” Schwarzenegger’s fame helped Arnold plateau for a decade. Interestingly, the name dropped 25% in 1985, after he played the nameless cybernetic assassin in “The Terminator” (1984). It bounced back in 1986, maintaining a rank in the 500s through 1993. In “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991), one of the most popular and influential science fiction films ever, Schwarzenegger played protector instead of assassin, and there was no sudden drop in Arnolds.

By then “Arnold” had become a one-name celebrity around the world. This didn’t stop his name from falling after 1994. Schwarzenegger’s political career probably hurt the name. Arnold left the top thousand after 2004, the year he was elected governor.

One hundred-eighteen Arnolds were born in the United States in 2022. It’s no longer falling, but it would have to double to make it back into the top thousand. With Schwarzenegger now giving it an elderly image, it may be a while before Arnold rises again.