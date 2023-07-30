Happy Birthday to Mr. Universe, the Terminator, and California’s 38th governor!
Arnold Schwarzenegger, who parlayed fame as a body-builder to become a movie star and governor, turns 76 today.
Arnold’s an ancient Germanic name combining “arn” (eagle) with “walt” (power). Two saints spread it: Arnold of Arnoldsweiler (died about 800), a musician at Charlemagne’s court who used his influence to help the poor; and Arnold of Oudenburg, an abbot who advised drinking beer instead of contaminated water, saving many lives. The second Arnold is the patron saint of hop-pickers and brewers.
Norman conquerors brought the name to England in 1066. Most families whose surname is Arnold had a medieval ancestor with the name. In 2010, Arnold ranked 201st among last names in the United States.
By 1400, first name Arnold was rare in England, with most examples being immigrant merchants or weavers from Flanders. The Victorians’ love of medieval chivalry revived it.
People are also reading…
Arnold was more common in America than England. The 1851 British census found 561, while in 1850 there were 2,246 in the United States. Part of the reason was German immigration; 8.1% of Arnolds were born in Germany, compared with 2.5% of all Americans.
More of Arnold’s American popularity came from a prominent New England family. William Arnold (1587-1676) helped found Rhode Island. His son Benedict (1615-1678) was Rhode Island’s first colonial governor. Their fame established Arnold as a given name well before the governor’s great-grandson Benedict (1741-1801) became the Revolution’s most famous traitor. In the 1850s, 12.7% of Arnolds were born in Rhode Island, when only 0.6% of all Americans lived there.
Arnold increased throughout the 19th century, peaking at 89th in 1916.
By 1965 Arnold was down to 241st, out of style along with other Victorian names like Clarence. It became a stock name for comic characters.
Most baby boomers remember Arnold Ziffel, the pig on “Green Acres” (1965-1971) who had his own paper route, signed checks, and predicted the weather. Ron Palillo played naïve hyena-laughing Arnold Horshack on “Welcome Back, Kotter” (1975-1979). Child actor Gary Coleman became famous for phrase “Whatchoo talkin’ ‘bout, Willis?” as Arnold Jackson on “Diff’rent Strokes” (1978-1986).
By the time Schwarzenegger won Mr. Universe (1968-1970) and Mr. Olympia (1970-1975 & 1980) the name Arnold had a dorky image, only somewhat countered by professional golfer Arnold Palmer (1929-2016).
After 1982, when he first became a box office star with “Conan the Barbarian,” Schwarzenegger’s fame helped Arnold plateau for a decade. Interestingly, the name dropped 25% in 1985, after he played the nameless cybernetic assassin in “The Terminator” (1984). It bounced back in 1986, maintaining a rank in the 500s through 1993. In “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991), one of the most popular and influential science fiction films ever, Schwarzenegger played protector instead of assassin, and there was no sudden drop in Arnolds.
By then “Arnold” had become a one-name celebrity around the world. This didn’t stop his name from falling after 1994. Schwarzenegger’s political career probably hurt the name. Arnold left the top thousand after 2004, the year he was elected governor.
One hundred-eighteen Arnolds were born in the United States in 2022. It’s no longer falling, but it would have to double to make it back into the top thousand. With Schwarzenegger now giving it an elderly image, it may be a while before Arnold rises again.
What's in a name? Cleveland Evans takes a look
Danielle keeps writing, and fans keep reading.
Liam’s finally No. 1 no matter how you spell it.
Will Spencer’s team win the state championship? Tomorrow fans find out.
When the custom of giving boys surnames as first names was established, Bretts began to appear. The oldest in the 1850 United States census, Brett Stovall of Patrick County, Virginia, was born in 1766.
Meredith first entered the girl’s top thousand in 1910. The first year it was more common for girls than boys was 1932, perhaps helped by Meredith Reed, who published her first novel “The Glory Trail” in 1931.
The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, compiled around 890, claim that the kingdom of Wessex in southwestern England was founded by Cerdic in 519. The name Cedric first appears in "Ivanhoe" in 1819.
The first Laceys came to England in 1066 with William the Conqueror. One branch included John de Lacy, Earl of Lincoln (1192-1240), a leader of those who forced King John to sign the Magna Carta in 1215.
Right now on movie screens a Guy is saving his world. “Free Guy” premiered Friday. By making its everyday Guy a hero, will the film inspire more American Guy babies? We’ll know in a couple of years.
As Herman declined in general, it became popular with African-Americans. This was because of Benjamin Rucker (1889-1934). Virginia-born Rucker became assistant to a stage magician called Prince Herman.
The name Margot peaked at 581st in 1936. Margo’s top at 295th came in 1951, actress Margo Martindale’s birth year.
Until 1950, the name Simon was more common in the United States. The 1850 U.S. Census found 14,281 Simons, while the 1851 British Census, when populations were about equal, had 6,513.
Will “Good Vibrations” give you “Fun, Fun, Fun” “All Summer Long”?
Olympic hopeful Melanie Margalis, due in Omaha for the U.S. Swim Trials, inspires a look at the origins of her first name.
Will you stay up late to see hometown boy Andrew?
Know anyone prescribed cortisone, testosterone or another steroid? If so they should thank Percy Julian (1899-1975), who discovered how to synthesize steroids from plants. Here's a look at other Percys who have distinguished themselves through the centuries.
Kara is super again, thanks to “Supergirl,” the CW series starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers.
Tuesday Dwayne’s life becomes a sitcom.
Who’s the most admired woman in Gallup’s annual poll the last three years?
Tonight on CBS, “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” features country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing view…
Avant-garde parents in the United States started to notice Harriet around 2006.
The name Scarlett’s real boom began along with Johansson’s career around 2002.
Norman is a Germanic name meaning “North man.” It became common as a given name in England after Danish Vikings invaded Britain in the ninth century.
Find out more about the history and popularity of the name Jack from Cleveland Evans.
The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.