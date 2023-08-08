A book about how living things in nature can give gifts and teach lessons is the 2023 Omaha Reads selection.

“Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, was the winner in a community vote for the annual Omaha Public Library event, which is designed to promote literacy and inspire discussion among area residents.

In the book, Kimmerer draws on her life as an indigenous scientist and a woman to illustrate how things such as flowers, fruits, lizards, algae and sweetgrass can enrich our lives, even if we’ve forgotten to hear their voices.

She believes that humans are able to fully understand the Earth’s generosity only when they can hear the languages of other creatures and learn how to give their own gifts in return.

“This year’s title asks readers to examine their relationship with the world around them,” Laura Marlane, the library's executive director, said in a press release.

As people in Omaha and Douglas County read the book, the library will sponsor related public events, including a panel discussion at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24. The free forum will feature an interdisciplinary group of professors who will share their personal views on the book’s many themes. People who attend the session in the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha can also take a self-guided tour of UNO’s Native Garden, found between Kaiser and Roskens Halls.

Several metro area book clubs also will discuss the book on various dates.

“We look forward to discussions and programs designed to help readers explore some of the prominent themes presented in this book,” Marlane said.

The library also is incorporating work by local artist Sarah Rowe in this year’s reading campaign. Rowe uses textiles, paintings, prints, performance art and Native American ceremony in unconventional ways to open cross-cultural dialogue.

Kimmerer has a doctorate in botany from the University of Wisconsin and is the author of numerous papers on plant and restoration ecology, among other topics. She lives on an old farm in upstate New York, where she tends gardens both cultivated and wild. Learn more about her at robinwallkimmerer.com

To reserve a copy of “Braiding Sweetgrass” and get details about this year’s Omaha Reads activities, go to omahalibrary.org.

