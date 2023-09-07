Fall Out Boy will stop in Omaha in April as part of the sequel to the band's So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, the band announced Thursday.

The Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band will perform at the CHI Health Center Arena on April 5, according to a press release.

The band announced the So Much For (2our) Dust tour, which includes more than 20 stops across the U.S., "due to overwhelming demand," the press release said. The tour will follow the band's initial So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, which wrapped up its North American leg on Wednesday.

The Omaha concert will fall near the end of the tour, which will kick off Feb. 28 in Portland, Oregon, and end April 6 in Minneapolis.

Fall Out Boy released its 8th studio album So Much (for) Stardust in March. The band is known for tracks such as "Sugar We're Going Down" and "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up).

Ticket pre-sales will begin Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m. and general tickets will be available Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. More information is available at www.falloutboy.com/tour.