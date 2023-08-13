Are you looking for a change from the ubiquitous chips and salsa or hummus and veggie trays that seem to show up at every summertime party?

Good news! You don’t have to stray far to mix it up.

Give the salty, savory appetizers a sweet spin. Fruit salsa with cinnamon chips and peanut butter cup hummus served with fruit, pretzels or graham crackers will delight the taste buds of all your guests.

The fruit salsa recipe is extremely adaptable to in-season fruits. Our version includes strawberries, kiwi, blueberries, apples and peaches, a combination that includes just about every color of the rainbow. The apples add a nice texture to the otherwise softer fruits.

You could just as easily use pineapple, raspberries, blackberries, grapes or watermelon. Don’t feel up to making the cinnamon chips (though they are so worth it)? Graham crackers or pretzel thins would work just as well.

And the leftovers, if you are lucky enough to have any, are tasty over yogurt for breakfast the next day. While the fruit salsa is best the day it’s made, it will still be good for a day or two in the refrigerator.

The peanut butter cup hummus is so creamy it was mistaken for pudding at a recent gathering.

The added step of boiling canned chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans) with baking soda for 10 to 20 minutes makes a huge difference in texture. Boiled, the chickpeas are nearly falling apart and blend up extra smooth and creamy. Make it extra decadent by chopping up a dark chocolate candy bar and sprinkling it over the top.

Fruit Salsa With Cinnamon Chips

Makes about 3-4 cups

Fruit Salsa

16 ounces strawberries, diced

1 large tart apple, cored and diced

2 large or 4 small kiwis, peeled and diced

6 ounces blueberries

1 large peach, peeled and diced

3 tablespoons fruit preserves, any flavor

Cinnamon Chips

12 (6-inch) flour tortillas

Butter-flavored cooking spray

3 tablespoons cinnamon sugar

1. Make the salsa: Chop all of the fruit to about ¼-inch dice. Once chopped, soak the apples in a bowl with 1 cup water and 2 tablespoons lemon juice for about 5 minutes. This will prevent browning.

2. Combine the diced fruit and fruit preserves together in a large bowl. Stir gently until thoroughly combined. Cover and chill in the refrigerator while you make the cinnamon chips.

3. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

4. Make the chips: Stack tortillas on a work surface; use a sharp knife to cut through the stack three times making six wedges in each tortilla. Arrange wedges in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets. Spray wedges with cooking spray, sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon sugar, then spray again.

5. Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crispy, 10 to 14 minutes. Allow to cool about 15 minutes on the baking sheets, then serve with chilled fruit salsa.

Note: This is best served the day it’s made. Cut fruit breaks down over time and releases juices, changing the texture of the salsa. You can substitute any in-season fruits to suit your preferences.

Peanut Butter Cup Hummus

Makes about 2½ cups

1 (15.5 ounce) can chickpeas

½ teaspoon baking soda

4 tablespoons peanut butter, (or other nut or seed butter)

4 tablespoons maple syrup

¼ cup cocoa powder

3 ice cubes

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

3-6 tablespoons plant-based milk

Dark chocolate candy bar, chopped

For serving: strawberries, pretzels, apple slices, graham crackers or other dippers

1. Drain the chickpeas and rinse well. Add the chickpeas and baking soda to a medium pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and continue to boil for 10 to 20 minutes, until the chickpeas are super tender and some chickpea skins are floating in the water.

2. Drain and rinse well with cold water to cool down the chickpeas. The chickpeas will be falling apart and many of the skins will have come off.

3. Add the cooled chickpeas along with any chickpea skins to a blender. Add the peanut butter, maple syrup, cocoa powder, ice cubes, and vanilla extract. Blend, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed, until completely smooth and creamy. Add 1 tablespoon of plant-based milk at a time until you reach your desired consistency.

4. Pour into a bowl or serving dish and garnish with chopped chocolate, if desired.

5. Serve with your favorite dippers.

6. Store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Note: If you are cooking chickpeas from scratch, add the baking soda to the water and cook them longer, until the skins start to come off and the chickpeas are super tender (an extra 10 to 20 minutes). Add ½ teaspoon of baking soda for every 1 cup of dried chickpeas.