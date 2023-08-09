These super-easy cookies are perfect for back-to-school with the kids or grandkids. They would also make great first-day treats for teachers.

SUGAR WAFER PENCILS

1 package vanilla creme wafers

White candy melts

Pink candy melts

Mini chocolate chips

Optional, coconut oil

1. Cut two small diagonal lines off of one side of the each sugar wafer to make the point of the pencil.

2. In a small, microwave-safe bowl, place ½ of a bag of white candy melts. Microwave for 1 minute. Stir. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until melted and smooth.

3. In a another small, microwave-safe bowl, place ½ of a bag of pink candy melts. Microwave for 1 minute. Stir. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until melted and smooth.

4. If the candy melts seem too thick to dip the wafers into, you can add 1 teaspoon of coconut oil per bowl. Microwave an additional 30 seconds. Stir in the oil to thin the candy melts.

5. Dip the flat side of the wafer into the pink candy melts to make the eraser. Gently shake off any excess candy.

6. Next, flip wafer and dip the pointed side into the white candy melts to make the pencil point. Gently shake off any excess candy.

7. Place on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper to dry.

8. Immediately add one mini chocolate chip to the point to make the pencil lead.

9. Cookies can dry at room temperature, or to speed setting they can be put in the refrigerator.