An upscale sports bar with some twists is now open in the Blackstone District.

First Round, at 3901 Farnam St., started serving last week. It highlights the art and music of the early 1990s and its influence on the sports culture, with retro video games, keno and more than 30 TVs.

It also features works from local graffiti and mural artists. If you’re interested in displaying your art, email chance@firstroundomaha.com.

A full made-from-scratch menu is available for lunch and dinner. Items include sirloin bites, char-buffed wings, hot dogs, walking tacos, sandwiches such as the T-Mac (mac and cheese on Texas toast with a tomato soup dip) and the Who Dat Po’boy (fried catfish, remoulade, hot sauce and a side of coleslaw), salads and power bowls.

Brunch and late-night menus are coming soon, according to the First Round website.

It also has a party room that’s available for booking.

It’s currently open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. You can find more info and a complete menu at firstroundomaha.com.

Taco Guy has new place

The Papillion Taco Guy, who started out with a food truck, now has a brick-and-mortar eatery in, you guessed it, downtown Papillion.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays.

The menu includes smoked chicken, pork and beef brisket tacos with sweet chili sauce, lettuce, cheese, cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh pico de gallo. Hot sauce is available and a vegetarian taco made with smoked jackfruit also is on the menu when jackfruit is in season.

The shop offers catering and sells smoked meat by the pound over the counter. There’s also a Papillion Taco Guy tent at Werner Park.

The recently-opened restaurant is at 110 N. Washington St. For more info, go to www.facebook.com/p/The-Papillion-Taco-Guy-100075969084369.

Omaha Bakery shares space

Against the Current, a custom bakery and catering business, is now working out of the Omaha Bakery location in Bellevue.

Owner Cassie Hinman will prepare items from her entire menu at the space, 10503 S. 15th St. You can call her at 402-830-2066 for bakery or catering needs.

She is also selling jams at Omaha Bakery that customers can buy through Venmo using a QR code near her display, and she’s taking orders through Facebook private message for chicken, beef and pork tamales.

A wife and mother of four kids, Hinman cultivated her love of cooking while she was a family teacher at Boys Town. Her website is againstthecurrent.now.site and her Facebook page is facebook.com/againstthecurrent.

Cooking With Big Mama’s

Staff from Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering will be at Wenninghoff Farm on Sunday for a demonstration.

The event, from 1 to 3 p.m., will feature food using products available from the soul food restaurant at 2112 N. 30th St., Suite 201, including fried green tomato mix, oven-fried chicken seasoning and dry rub. The products will be on sale at Wenninghoff that day.

You also will be able to buy a variety of produce that will pair with the products.

Wenninghoff Farm is at 6707 Wenninghoff Road.

New dessert business

Sweet Shots, tiny desserts with a variety of liquors, is now accepting orders.

Omahan Sarah Carlos Andersen said on Facebook that she’s been creating the shots for family and friends for years and is now making them available for bridal showers, holiday or birthday parties, corporate events or just casual dinners.

They come in a variety of flavors, including RumChata, tiramisu, strawberry shortcake, key lime, limoncello, birthday cake and more.

To learn more, including how to order and prices email sweetshotsomaha@gmail.com.