Le Quartier Bakery & Café is now open in Loveland Centre near 90th Street and West Center Road.

The bakery closed at Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets a couple of months ago to prepare for its move. It reopened earlier this month.

It’s known for its French-style pastries such as croissants and macarons, plus danishes, cupcakes, cookies and more. It also serves breakfast items such as quiche or lunch items such as sandwiches and soups.

Hours at the new location are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.

The address is 2505 S. 90th St. The website is lequartierbakingco.com.

It’s Shrimpfest time

All locations of Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar are having their popular Shrimpfest starting Monday.

The event will feature shrimp seven ways: cocktail, grilled with Canadian-inspired spices, crispy fried, Buffalo-spice flavored, scampi, peel and eat, and mango habanero.

The shrimp are $5 per dozen. Other shrimp specials — and drink specials — also are on the menu and will be available from open to close through Wednesday.

Omaha has three Shucks locations: 1218 S. 119th St., 1911 Leavenworth St. and 16901 Wright Plaza Suite 198. Hours at all three are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Sunday, when they’re open noon to 8 p.m.

Visit shucksfishhouse.com for more information.

Crum Cakes Bakery opens shop

An online cottage baking business now has a brick-and-mortar store in Miracle Hills shopping center.

Crum Cakes Bakery is open at 763 N. 114th St. in the former location of Carson’s Cookie Fix.

The store sells muffins, cupcakes, cakes, biscotti and other treats. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Visit www.facebook.com/crumcakesbakery for more information.

Autumn High Tea at the Castle

Tickets are now on sale for the Autumn High Tea set for Sept. 27 at Joslyn Castle & Gardens.

The event will feature a variety of brewed teas, plus prosecco and both sweet and savory treats including English scones with the appropriate accouterments and French pastries, all served on vintage china.

High Tea Omaha, a new creation from chef Cedric Fichepain and Lisa Ehlers, is planning and serving the food and drink. Fichepain is the owner of Le Petit Paris bakery in west Omaha. Teas will be from The Tea Smith.

Guests can roam the first floor of the Castle, 3902 Davenport St., and docents will be on hand to answer questions about the historic background of the property.

Tickets, $75, are available at joslyncastle.com.

Mark your calendars, Czech food fans

Eddie’s Catering will have an authentic Czech buffet on Sept. 23 at the Millard Social Hall.

The dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. and will include items such as a salad bar, liver dumpling soup, cabbage rolls, roast pork loin, pork schnitzel, kraut and potato dumplings, Ferd’s Rye Bread and more.

It’s $24 including tax, tip and beverages if you dine in and $20 for carryout.

Eddie’s also will deliver individual meals for $24. You must order delivery meals by Sept. 20 at 402-733-5444. Payment is required when you order.