The Terrace, a coffee, lunch and happy hour café, is now open near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge at Tom Hanafan’s River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs.
A grand-opening celebration this week will feature promotions and specials. The schedule:
Monday: $1 coffee or espresso
Tuesday: 4:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting with the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce; free chips and salsa
Wednesday: Buy one, get 50% off on cocktails
Thursday: Half-off a lunch entrée from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday: Free dessert
Saturday: $1 parfaits
Sunday: Half-off breakfast entrees and bottomless mimosas for $20.
Hours on opening week will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. After that, the cafe will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays.
The menu features treats such as house-made guacamole, mini cheesecakes, a Cubano sandwich, wraps and much more.
Staff at the “social enterprise cafe” hope patrons find camaraderie, connectedness and inclusivity. Profits from The Terrace will support Trivium Life Services, a Council Bluffs nonprofit that provides long-term support and behavioral health services for struggling individuals.
The cafe is at 4201 Rivers Edge Parkway, Suite 100. For more information, go to facebook.com/TheTerraceCB.
Nice Rollz opens at Kamp
Kamp Blackstone, the new food conglomerate in the former Switch Food Hall, has a new tenant.
It’s Nice Rollz, which started as a food truck and then a pop-up restaurant. Kamp Blackstone is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Kristina Lee came up with the concept for Nice Rollz when she sold homemade egg rolls out of her apartment during the pandemic.
The Korean food menu features several varieties of fried rice, Not Tso Nice Chicken and sweet and sour chicken, black sesame and peanut butter noodles, crab rangoon nachos, Korean corn dogs and more. It also has special bulgogi burger nights. A complete menu is available at kampblackstone.com.
Nice Rollz joins Single Double Burgers, Kamp Concessions and Wingz in the hall.
Go to kampblackstone.com for more info.
Pop-up bakery at Inner Rail
Yuvi’s Bake Shop will have a pop-up at the Inner Rail Food Hall, 1905 S. 67th St., on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until it’s sold out.
Baker Yuvi Kolbar will bring favorites such as layered carrot cake and creme brulee puffs along with some new desserts.
The event is concurrent with the Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village, so you can supplement your desserts with fresh veggies.
To learn more about Yuvi’s Bake Shop, visit facebook.com/yuvisbakeshop.
New Latin American restaurant
East Coast Eats recently changed its name to La Guanaca Pupusas Tacos Y Mas and is serving Latin American food in addition to some menu holdovers.
The restaurant, at 7622 Dodge St., will continue to offer oxtails, Jersey dogs and Philly sandwiches.
Additions include pupusas, which are thick griddle cakes from El Salvador and Honduras which are made with rice flour or cornmeal. At La Guanaca, they come with steak, cheese, beans or a combination.
The menu also includes several varieties of tacos and quesadillas, chicken enchiladas, rice bowls and more. Rolled ice cream is available for dessert.
La Guanaca is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday. Its website is east-coast-eats.business site.
New Omaha coffee shop
Kochava Coffee is now open on the first floor of the building at 1901 Howard St.
Owners Tyrece and Tashiara Wilson said they hope their new shop will offer people a place to get a quick cup of coffee, spend a leisurely afternoon with friends or meet someone for a business discussion.
It has comfortable seating, natural light and a relaxed atmosphere.
They plan to support other Omaha-area businesspeople by rotating food items and other goods from local providers through their shop. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
More information is available at kochavacoffee.com
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267