The Brunch Box is now open at 1308 Jackson St. in the Old Market.

It has a cool concept. You can create your own box including an entrée, a side and a drink from a menu that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes such as mac and cheese, waffles, breakfast burritos, chicken tenders and pizza. Sides include tater tots, fruit or a mini-serving of frozen yogurt.

It also sells cinnamon rolls and alcohol-infused frozen yogurt drinks, among other things. Delivery by DoorDash and carryout are available. You can even buy T-shirts.

Some of its hours set it apart from other eateries: On Thursdays through Saturdays, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in or takeout customers; from 9 to 11 p.m. for a 21-and-older reverse happy hour; and from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. for DoorDash or takeout.

Reverse happy hour specials include $25 unlimited alcohol-infused froyo flights, plus two bites (tots, chicken tenders and cinnamon rolls.)

Other hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays.

To learn more about The Brunch Box, go to brunchboxomaha.com.

Zaytuna opens in Inner Rail

The operators of the Zaytuna food truck now have an indoor eatery at the Inner Rail Food Hall in Aksarben Village.

The restaurant celebrated its grand opening Thursday. It serves Mediterranean cuisine such as hummus, falafel, gyros, chicken shawarma, kafka and baklava.

According to the Zaytuna Facebook page, all its food is halal, meaning it is prepared and handled in line with Islamic law.

Hours at the Inner Rail, 1911 S. 67th St., are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Zaytuna and other outlets at the mall may not be open that entire time.

For more information, visit Zaytuna's page on Facebook.

Lucky Bucket changes hands

The owner of Brickway Brewery and Distillery has purchased one of Nebraska’s oldest craft beer makers.

Zac Triemert announced this week that he has bought Lucky Bucket Brewing Co. and Cut Spike Distillery. Triemert was one of the founding partners of Lucky Bucket in January 2008. He sold his share several years later and started Brickway.

In a press release, he outlined his plans for the brand.

“There will be some changes: moving from bottles to cans; returning our Pre-Prohibition Lager and Certified Evil to the amazing original recipes; and making the taproom an even better place to enjoy craft beer and spirits,” he said.

Lucky Bucket production areas and taproom, at 11941 Centennial Road in La Vista, will be renovated after regulatory and licensing permits are finalized in about 40 days. Triemert said he hopes the work will be completed in less than eight weeks.

He anticipates renewing production with a grand re-launch this fall.

Triemert founded Brickway, at 1116 Jackson St., in 2013.

“I am honored and excited to be entrusted with a company that I care deeply about,” Triemert said in the press release. “My goal is to return Lucky Bucket to the place it once had as a ubiquitous Nebraska craft beer that you can find in bars, restaurants and liquor stores from the Missouri River to the Panhandle.”

Wine dinner at A Foreign Taste

The wines of France will be the focus of a six-course dinner on June 29 at A Foreign Taste, 14242 Fort St.

A guest chef will curate a menu that pairs pours from the French regions of Champagne, Burgundy, Provence, Bordeaux, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Chablis and Alsace.

Tickets for the event are available at opentable.com. They’re $125 a piece and you can only buy two or more.

For more information on A Foreign Taste, go to aforeigntaste.com.

Best doughnuts in Nebraska

Olsen Bake Shop, a mom-and-pop bakery in South Omaha, has the best doughnuts in Nebraska, according to a survey by 247wallst.com.

When determining the best in every state, the website concentrated on independent shops and small chains. Staffers scoured a variety of websites for existing reviews of donuts to rank the bakeries.

Olsen received a 5-out-of-5 rating on Yelp to boost its score.

The list came out on June 16. It advised people who visit Olsen Bake Shop to try the chocolate cherry doughnut.

The bakery, at 1708 S. 10th St., is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays and Mondays.