The Mercato, a butcher shop that started in Lincoln, now has an Omaha location.

It recently opened at 16250 Evans Plaza in the Elkhorn area. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The shop sells certified hand-cut Piedmontese beef and locally sourced ingredients for cooking. It has everything from hanger steak to picanha roast to ground beef and tomahawk chops.

There’s also house-made pasta and sauces and a variety of barbecue sauces and seasonings.

A cafe similar to one at the north Lincoln location also is coming soon to the Elkhorn shop. The one in Lincoln serves hot and cold drinks, paninis, bread and pastries baked in-house and Creme Dolce gelato. There also are grab-and-go meals and sides.

For more information, go to cpmercato.com

Coneflower, Scriptown team up

What’s better than beer with dinner and ice cream for dessert?

Coneflower Creamery and Scriptown Brewing Co. think the answer is an end of the summer float.

The two Blackstone businesses are pairing up for a Float Fest from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Scriptown, 3922 Farnam St.

The drink lineup:

The Hungry Man: Malted banana ice cream with earthQuaker Stout

The Sweet Spot: Milk chocolate ice cream with KURDIZ-23 Raspberry Saison

Peanut Butter Espresso: Peanut butter ice cream with Ups & Downs Coffee Beer

Two Chelades: Mango chile sorbet with Dos Amigos Cerveza

Creamy Colada (vegan): Lime colada with Nice Buns Cream Ale

Vanilla Bean with Scriptown root beer (nonalcoholic)

Beer floats will be $9.50 and the root beer float is $8.50.

New hours at Wonton Jon’s

Hours have changed at Wonton Jon’s restaurant in Benson.

Owner Jon Stastny said on Facebook that he has been putting in 90 hours a week between the brick-and-mortar location and his food truck and that he needs to cut back to focus on other aspects of his life.

The restaurant, 2740 N. 61st St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Stastny said he has a lot of commitments left for his food truck this year and it needs to be his first priority. He plans to reevaluate hours and other restaurant issues after the food truck season ends.

“I’m choosing to take a step back in order to make sure that quality and service are never a question when you choose to visit Wonton Jon’s,” he said. “I will build this as slow as I need to in order to ensure that is the case. I hope you all will understand and still support our small business..”

He encouraged people to check social media before visiting the restaurant to make sure it’s open.

Tea parties scheduled

Jules Banquet & Catering is having two tea party brunches at the end of the month.

The brunches will be Aug. 26 and 27 at the Fireside Banquet Hall, 841 Tara Plaza in Papillion. The cost is $30 for a full brunch plus three types of tea. Children can come for $20.

To reserve a spot, go to jewelsmountaintea.square.site

Pinot, Pigs & Pours

Reservations are now available for Pinot, Pigs & Pours, the annual fundraiser for Completely Kids.

A number of celebrated Omaha-area chefs will provide food for the event: Michelle Alfaro, Sauced by Alfaro; Michael Anderson, Omaha Performing Arts, Dan Benigno, Chef Around the Block; Will Burge, Mealbox by Chef Will Burge; Tim Brady, Eurest; Jared Combs, M’s Pub; Shelley Elson-Roza, Heirloom Fine Foods; Oscar Hernandez, Corner Kitchen; Mike Hogan; Robert Murphy, Dynamite Wood-Fired Grill; Chase Thomsen, Saddle Creek Breakfast Club; and Chef Wilson, Le Voltaire.

Five distilleries and more than 20 wineries will provide drinks.

Reservations are $150 per person and $250 including patron party. They’re available at completelykids.org

All proceeds go to Completely Kids, a nonprofit that provides after-school activities, weekend food distribution, a teen employment program and more to children and families throughout the metropolitan area.

