Voodoo Taco near 180th Street and West Center Road has permanently closed.
The business — known for its wide variety of tacos (including an alligator and pork sausage version), rice bowls and other Mexican favorites — has three remaining locations in the Omaha area: 2295 S. 67th St. in Aksarben Village 2502 Farnam St. and 21407 Nebraska Crossing Drive in Gretna.
The Nebraska Crossing and Farnam Street locations are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Hours at the Aksarben Village site are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
In addition, the Voodoo Taco Facebook page teases a new location opening soon.
Applebee’s at Oak View Mall will donate 50% of its profits from five entrees on Sept. 26 to help underprivileged kids.
The money will go to families with children at Omaha homeless shelters so they can purchase Halloween costumes.
Eligible menu items are Three-Cheese Chicken Penne, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Classic Chicken Platter and Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad,
If your favorite item isn’t on the list, you can donate a new or gently used costumes.
The Oak View Applebee’s is at 3350 S. 143rd Plaza. For a complete menu, go to applebees.com
Koi Sushi opens in west Omaha
A new sushi restaurant is now open near 168th and Harrison Streets.
Koi Sushi, 16919 Audrey St. Suite 220, had a grand opening celebration last week. The menu includes appetizers such as crab rangoon, edamame and vegetable tempura, miso soup, salads with seaweed and avocados, among other ingredients, a fresh sushi bar, poke bowls, hibachi-cooked meats and more.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.