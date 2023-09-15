Voodoo Taco near 180th Street and West Center Road has permanently closed.

The business — known for its wide variety of tacos (including an alligator and pork sausage version), rice bowls and other Mexican favorites — has three remaining locations in the Omaha area: 2295 S. 67th St. in Aksarben Village 2502 Farnam St. and 21407 Nebraska Crossing Drive in Gretna.

The Nebraska Crossing and Farnam Street locations are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Hours at the Aksarben Village site are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

In addition, the Voodoo Taco Facebook page teases a new location opening soon.

Go to voodootaco.com for more information.

Fundraiser at Applebee’s

Applebee’s at Oak View Mall will donate 50% of its profits from five entrees on Sept. 26 to help underprivileged kids.

The money will go to families with children at Omaha homeless shelters so they can purchase Halloween costumes.

Eligible menu items are Three-Cheese Chicken Penne, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Classic Chicken Platter and Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad,

If your favorite item isn’t on the list, you can donate a new or gently used costumes.

The Oak View Applebee’s is at 3350 S. 143rd Plaza. For a complete menu, go to applebees.com

Koi Sushi opens in west Omaha

A new sushi restaurant is now open near 168th and Harrison Streets.

Koi Sushi, 16919 Audrey St. Suite 220, had a grand opening celebration last week. The menu includes appetizers such as crab rangoon, edamame and vegetable tempura, miso soup, salads with seaweed and avocados, among other ingredients, a fresh sushi bar, poke bowls, hibachi-cooked meats and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.

Go to koisushine.com for more information.

Oktoberfest at Werner Park

Union Omaha soccer team will have a pregame tailgate Oktoberfest on Sept. 23 before the matchagainst Central Valley Fuego.

The event, from 3 to 6 p.m., will feature food trucks, games, prizes, and, of course, beer vendors.

If you buy a Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits beer stein, you will get beer discounts during the tailgate and during the match.

Go to facebook.com/UnionOMA/ to purchase Oktoberfest tickets.

Bar now open at B&G Tasty Foods

If you’re looking for a Bloody Mary topped with a Cheese Frenchee, your search is over.

This combo, an adult version of tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich, is one of the drinks in the now-open bar at B&G Tasty Foods at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna.

Other drinks available at the bar include beer, wine and various cocktails. For a limited time, you can get $1 PBRs, $4 Bloody Marys and $3 wine to celebrate the opening.

The relaunched B&G has been open for a couple months.

Lithuanian dinner is Oct. 1

The Omaha Lithuanian American Community is having an authentic Lithuanian dinner Oct. 1 at the Sons of Italy Hall, 1238 S. 10th St.

The meal is a fundraiser to send the Omaha Lithuanian dance group, Ausra, to the 35th annual International Folklore Festival in Lithuania next year.

The menu will include Lithuanian sausage, sauerkraut, kugelis (savory potato and bacon casserole with sour cream) and Lithuanian rye bread.

You can reserve your dinner in advance for $18 at omahalithuanians.org. Tickets will be $20 at the door.

The dinner will run from noon to 2 p.m. You can dine in or get takeout.