Wonton Jon’s once was just a food truck, but now it’s also a sit-down restaurant.

Chef Jon Stastny’s brick-and-mortar eatery opened Thursday at 2740 N. 62st St. in Benson.

It serves a variety of filled wontons, a crab rangoon grilled cheese sandwich, cheesesteaks, rice bowls, breakfast burritos and more.

If you sign up for a mailing list at wontonjons.com, you’ll have the chance to win free breakfast burritos for a year.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

New Omaha sports bar opens

Let It Fly Sports Bar, at 1080 Capitol Ave., opened Friday just in time to welcome visitors to the College World Series.

The bar is a short walk from Charles Schwab Field at 1080 Capitol Ave. It has 400 seats, plus a patio, and more than 80 television screens, including a 48-foot LED behemoth.

It’s open from 10 to 2 a.m. daily.

Executive chef John Villa from New York City created a menu with “elevated, classic sports bar American comfort food” for the bar, according to its Facebook page.

The bar has several locations outside of Omaha. A menu from the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, outlet included items such as a bruschetta board, a kale Italian salad, a variety of pizzas and four entrees, including Cajun salmon.

You can learn more at facebook.com/letitflyomaha.

Hey, LSU fans! It’s a crawfish boil!

Barrett’s Barleycorn Bar & Grill is having a Father’s Day Crawfish Boil from 2 p.m. until the food is gone.

Operators of the tavern, which claims to be “LSU’s Home Away from Home,” say the event not only celebrates dads but also Louisiana State University’s appearance in this year’s College World Series.

Food at the event is $25 per tray, which includes three pounds of crawfish and all the fixings.

Barrett’s is at 4322 Leavenworth St.

Special CWS coffee menu

The baristas at Zen Coffee Company have created a special coffee menu for the College World Series.

It features six drinks: Cracker Jack cold brew — toffee nut and caramel coffee topped with Cracker Jacks; Cotton Candy Lotus — pink latte with coconut and passion fruit, topped with cotton candy; Home Run Latte, with mocha, caramel and white mocha; Sparkler, sparkling Mystic Lemonade with desert pear and edible glitter; Strikeout — cold brew with shots on top; S’mores Latte — mocha, vanilla and cinnamon topped with graham and mallow; and Toddy Float — cold brew with Ted & Wally’s ice cream.

Omaha’s three Zen locations are at 2504 Farnam St., 2505 S. 133rd Plaza and 10309 Pacific St.

CWS cocktails at Wicked Rabbit

A downtown craft cocktail lounge has a menu of baseball-themed drinks in honor of the NCAA baseball championship.

The original recipes, at Wicked Rabbit, feature bubblegum, sunflower seeds, peanuts and Cracker Jack and frozen chocolate malt cups and will be available for the entire run of the College World Series.

The bar also will have baseball lineup cards for customers to keep track of the team with the largest following at its secret “speakeasy” location.

Wicked Rabbit is in the Hotel Deco, tucked behind the Looking Glass Spirits & Curiosities shop at 1508 Harney St.

For more information, go to wickedrabbit.bar.

Kookaburra Cookies at food hall

A cookie company created by a Creighton University student is having a pop-up at the Inner Rail Food Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 23 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25.

Owner Eli Vedral trademarked the word “strumble” to describe his Kookaburra Cookies, baked at the home he shares with his parents in Wahoo, Nebraska. Strumble — a combination of streusel and crumble — is the topping he puts on the puffy, tender and chewy confections he sells in several flavors, including coffee cake, red velvet, lemon shortcake and more.

He packages them in light blue boxes and wraps each individually in clear plastic. The name of the company came from inspiration he got as an exchange student in Australia.

The Inner Rail Food Hall is at 1911 S. 67th St. in Aksarben Village.