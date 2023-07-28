A grand-opening celebration for B&G Tasty Foods at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will mark the return of an iconic restaurant that operated near 80th and Dodge Streets for 66 years. Families flocked to the diner-like eatery for its loose-meat sandwiches, and it became a popular hangout for area teenagers.

Omaha entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew has been trying to reopen the beloved eatery since he bought rights to the name, logo, recipes and other materials in 2020 after it closed on Memorial Day 2019.

People are jazzed about the reopening, he said. He’s heard that some may plan to camp out Friday night so they can be at the front of the line early Saturday.

The first 1,000 people through the doors for the grand opening will get a loose-meat sandwich, made from the original recipe, plus small fries and a small shake, all for free.

One Facebook poster who attended a soft opening this week gave the new B&G sandwich a rave review. Bartholomew said many people at the pre-launch events were wearing original B&G T-shirts and sharing stories about the old restaurant with staffers.

“Yesterday, we were sitting on the patio after closing when a guy pulled up and asked if we were open,” Bartholomew said. “He said, ‘I’ve been eating here for 66 years and can’t wait to bring my grandchildren.’”

B&G, which is in the old Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen site across from Voodoo Taco at Nebraska Crossing, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday as well, then closed Monday so staff can recoup, Bartholomew said.

Permanent summer hours, beginning Tuesday, will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.