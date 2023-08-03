Mootz Pizza is now open at Countryside Village in west-central Omaha.

The restaurant started with a food truck and now has added a brick-and-mortar location with dine-in and takeout options.

It’s known for its wood-fired crust that gets blistered and dark brown in spots and for its plentiful toppings. Varieties on the menu include hamburger, supreme, meat lovers, pepperoni, cheese, margherita, sausage and veggie. There’s also a different specialty pizza each day.

It sells pizza sauce separately, along with house-made blue cheese and Italian salad dressings.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays. The address is 8725 Shamrock Road and the website is mootzomaha.com.

New location for J’s Smokehouse

A barbecue restaurant that used to have space in a karate school building now is at the Papillion American Legion Post 32.

J’s Smokehouse opened there this week, replacing La Paz, a Mexican restaurant that vacated the space because of staffing issues. July 29 was its last day at the Legion.

The family-owned barbecue restaurant serves woodfire-smoked meats with sides. Entrees on the menu include one-, two- and three-meat platters, brisket and sausage sandwiches, ribs, mac and cheese with smoked brisket and pork. Sides include street corn, barbecue beans, coleslaw and potato salad.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays.

The Legion post, at 230 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion, has a full bar and live music. J’s offers dine-in and takeout options.

For more information and a complete menu, visit jsmokehouse.com.

Ancho and Agave expected to open in late August

Renovation work continues on the Village Pointe shopping center space that will become Ancho and Agave, a Mexican restaurant that’s new to Omaha.

The company expects the Omaha site to open in late August. Other Ancho and Agave restaurants are in Bloomington, Illinois, and Middleton, Wisconsin.

The menu features signature salsas such as black bean and roasted corn, appetizers such as jalapeno and bacon poppers, a long list of tacos with ingredients such as kung pao chicken or sweet potatoes, burritos, fajitas, enchiladas and more.

Unusual sides include fried plantains and sweet corn tamale cakes.

Business hours for the restaurant, at 17110 Davenport St., #114, have not yet been posted. For a complete menu, go to anchoandagave.com.

Infusion Brewing to have Beanfest

Summer Beanfest 2023 is Aug. 12 at Infusion Brewing Co. Southwest, 6271 S. 118th St.

From noon to 8 p.m. that day, the brewery will be selling limited variants of its popular Vanilla Bean Blonde beer. The event is one day only.

Flavors are key lime, pickle, Cap’n Crunch, lemon custard, cherry slushie, chocolate chip cookie dough and fruity loops. The original Vanilla Bean Blonde will also be available.

Jared Temme will provide live music from noon to 2 p.m. and Jimmy Greve will play from 4 to 7 p.m.

Food trucks will also be on hand. Pulled BBQ and Abra Kebabra will be there from noon to 4 p.m. and Wonton Jon’s will be there from 4 to 8 p.m.

Dogs and kids are welcome. The event is cash only and an ATM will be onsite.

Crafts, plants and milkshakes

A new business in downtown Omaha combines crafts, plants and over-the-top milkshakes.

Creative Culture, 1210 Howard St., has paint-your-own pottery, wood-burning, a wreath bar, string art and do-it-yourself craft kits for people of all ages. The store’s Plant Bar gives customers the chance to decorate pots with succulents and seasonal plants.

The projects include instructions, tools and materials so people can successfully complete whatever they’re working on without help.

The studio welcomes walk-ins and takes reservations for groups of eight or more. It also hosts private events and has guided craft workshops.

It sells milkshakes in eight flavors, piled high with chocolates, cakes and candies. You can also bring your own food and drink to the store to enjoy while you are creating.

Kansas City resident Dell Ann Upp founded the company in 2020 so she and her daughter could get out of the house and be creative during the pandemic. The milkshake menu was her daughter’s idea.

There are now two locations in Kansas City, one in Portland, Oregon, and another in San Pedro, Belize, in addition to the Omaha outlet.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays.

To learn more, go to facebook.com/creativeculturediy.

