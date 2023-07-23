B&G Tasty Foods — a diner-like midtown restaurant famous for its loose-meat sandwiches — is about to open again after a long and challenging rebirth.

The new B&G will be at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna in a space that’s considerably larger than the original location near 80th and Dodge Streets. And unlike the first restaurant, it has a drive-thru.

The original B&G closed in 2019 after operating for 66 years, leaving patrons with fond memories and cravings for bygone foods.

In April 2020, Omahan Nick Bartholomew bought the rights to B&G’s name, logo, recipes and other materials from owner Eddie Morin.

And he has been trying to reopen the restaurant ever since.

Last year, he announced that he had purchased the former location of a Godfather’s Pizza near 90th and Blondo Streets for the new B&G. But negotiations with the city about renovations stalled that project.

“We were heartbroken that 90th Street didn’t pan out as expected," Bartholomew said as he conducted a tour of the Nebraska Crossing site. "But (in Gretna) we have a great opportunity to grow something generational between Omaha and Lincoln.”

He plans to open additional B&G locations across the metropolitan area.

“We will be able to serve all parts of the city,” he said.

Bartholomew did fairly extensive renovations on the Nebraska Crossing space, which used to be Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen. It has a walk-up window with an express menu on the side so people can order food to eat while strolling through the mall. You also can order online and either you or a DoorDash driver can pick up your meal at the window.

“You can grab your B&G (loose meat) by the pound, because that’s the way they had done it (at the original eatery),” he said.

Behind the takeout area is a wall featuring B&G merch — T-shirts and other items.

Most of the front counter is a full-service bar with 10 beer taps featuring local and domestic brews. The bar will also serve a variety of wines and other cocktails.

The dining room has sturdy tables and chairs that were made and donated by Williams-Sonoma, which provides all the furniture for the mall, Bartholomew said. The area will seat about 100 people and the new restaurant will employ about 30 people. Bartholomew re-created the old B&G’s orange, blue and yellow color scheme on the walls.

The restaurant also has two huge big-screen televisions and there’s another one on the patio. Bartholomew plans to have family movie nights in that space, which also has an area for music performances. He said he hopes the patio will attract Nebraska Cornhuskers fans on their way to and from football games each fall.

The drive-thru, courtesy of Nebraska Crossing owner Rod Yates, is lined with trees.

Original logos and other signs are much the same, yet updated, Bartholomew said, and food trays will be lined with paper that honors other legacy Omaha businesses such as Peony Park and the Short Stop cafe.

“We are really trying to be a hybrid model — it’s sit-down but it isn’t, takeout but it isn’t. That’s the really cool part of all this,” he said.

The menu, of course, will feature the restaurant’s famous loose-meat sandwich, but also has innovations from Bartholomew, who operated the breakfast and lunch cafe Over Easy for a number of years before closing it a couple months ago. At B&G, he plans to serve loaded potato puffs, chili, buffalo chicken nuggets, hand pies, a peanut butter and jelly sundae and much more.

He will also offer shakes and floats, some made with the alcohol-laced ice cream he sold at the former Switch food hall in the Blackstone district. Heavy Brewing Co. of Gretna is making a special root beer that will only be sold at B&G, and, eventually, in some grocery stores.

Bartholomew has heard from several B&G fans who are excited it’s reopening.

One family bought two vintage bicycles that used to be displayed at the Dodge Street restaurant at an auction, then donated them for the new location after touring his work-in-progress a few weeks ago.

A couple who got engaged at the original B&G also reached out to him with well-wishes. And members of Omaha Westside High School’s Class of 1973 — who spent more than a little money and time at the classic Dodge Street diner — are including the new B&G in their 50th reunion weekend this fall.

“These are all the families that will make this establishment fun,” he said.

Bartholomew’s persistent dream to rekindle memories — and create new ones — appears to be coming true.

“B&G is an iconic, family-friendly household name," he said. “We have been waiting so long to make this happen.”

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 35 essential restaurants Stella’s Bar & Grill UMAMI Asian Cuisine Le Bouillon V. Mertz La Buvette M’s Pub The Boiler Room Restaurant Blue Sushi Sake Grill Kitchen Table Block 16 El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Johnny’s Cafe Dinker's Time Out Chicken Lo Sole Mio Modern Love Crescent Moon Coneflower Creamery La Casa Pizzaria Salween Thai Saddle Creek Breakfast Club Dario's Brasserie Pitch Pizzeria Yoshitomo Au Courant Ika Ramen & Izakaya Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen The Drover El Basha Mediterranean Grill Twisted Cork Bistro Tired Texan BBQ The Jaipur Le Voltaire French Restaurant Dante Runza