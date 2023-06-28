Isaiah Sheese, owner of the Omaha café Archetype Coffee, placed fourth in the World Coffee Championships in Athens, Greece.

Boram Um from Brazil won the WCC with Italy's Daniele Ricci and Australia's Jack Simpson taking second and third respectively.

Sheese qualified for the WCC after winning the U.S. Coffee Championships in April.

"I've always said its harder to win the U.S. then place top six at Worlds," he said. "The U.S. competition is super, super steep."

