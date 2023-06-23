Isaiah Sheese, owner of the Omaha café Archetype Coffee, has reached the finals of the World Coffee Championships in Athens, Greece.

The WCC has six finalists that include: Sheese, Jack Simpson (Australia), Patrick Rolf (Denmark), Boram Um (Brazil), Dawn Chan (Hong Kong) and Daniele Ricci (Italy).

Sheese qualified for the WCC after winning the U.S. Coffee Championships in April.

"I've always said its harder to win the U.S. then place top six at Worlds," he said. "The U.S. competition is super, super steep."

Sheese is set to compete for the championship on Saturday.

Don't forget to check out Sheese's guide to making the best cup of coffee below.