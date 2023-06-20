Isaiah Sheese, owner of the Omaha café Archetype Coffee, will compete in the World Coffee Championships on Wednesday in Athens, Greece.

Sheese qualified for the WCC after winning the U.S. Coffee Championships in April.

"I've always said its harder to win the U.S. then place top six at Worlds," he said. "The U.S. competition is super, super steep."

Sheese is set to compete Wednesday at 3:35 a.m. Central Time (11:35 a.m. Greece Time).

Don't forget to check out Sheese's guide to making the best cup of coffee below.